THE FOLLOWING WATCHES/ADVISORIES/WARNINGS HAVE BEEN ISSUED:

Flood Watch has been issued for the following counties: Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, & portions of Pocahontas. This watch goes into effect at 2 PM this Tuesday, August 29th, afternoon and lasts through late tonight. We have already seen a decent amount of rainfall over the past two days, which has lead to saturated grounds. Combined with heavy showers possible this afternoon, it can lead to localized high water issues, especially across poor drainage areas and small creeks and streams. It will be an day to remain weather aware and remember if you see any high waters, Turn Around & Don’t Drown!

Tuesday will start off in the 60s under mostly cloudy skies. After a few isolated showers in the morning, your afternoon will once again bring in scattered showers. Any slow-moving showers today can lead to localized high-water issues for areas that see repetitive showers. Cloud cover and showers won’t help the temperatures as they remain in the 70s.

Wednesday starts with a calm morning, outside of some patchy fog and a stray shower or two. Wednesday morning will be mostly cloudy, with conditions improving slightly to a partly cloudy afternoon. A dry afternoon will take a hold as we hang on to temperatures in the middle 70s.

Thursday brings in another calm and cool morning with many starting in the 50s. A dry day is expected with partly cloudy skies. Despite the sunshine, our afternoon highs are expected to be in the low 70s.

Friday sees a dry morning, followed by clouds building in for the afternoon. The chance for an afternoon stray shower is there, but most will be dry on Friday. Temperatures will make a little bit of a rebound and rise into the middle 70s.

Saturday the nice weather continues with a calm and partly cloudy morning. Mostly sunny skies will once again dominate the forecast as we see a dry start to the weekend forecast. Highs on Saturday will finally make it back into the 80s.

Sunday finishes the weekend with more chances for sunshine. Other than a few clouds filtering in from the north, everyone will enjoy a partly cloudy day. Despite the added cloud cover, many will see high reach into the low 80s.

Monday will feature a few clouds in the morning and starting temperatures in the 60s. A partly cloudy and dry day will follow to officially begin the new work week. Temperatures remain consistent as they stick in the low 80s.

In your extended forecast, we have officially made our way into September! Looking ahead, the upcoming weekend will hold onto sunny skies and the work week starts off with dry weather. By the second half, showers will gradually make their way back into the region. We are also continuing to monitor the tropics and keeping an eye on any approaching storm as we head into the rest of your September.

TUESDAY

Scattered showers continue. Heavy downpours possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Stray AM shower. Partly cloudy PM. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Sunny and dry day. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY

Clouds build in. Stray shower. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy start. Afternoon sun. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. A mild day. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Trending dry. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Great outdoors weather. Highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Dry morning. PM stray shower. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs in the low 80s.