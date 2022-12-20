LAST DAY OF FALL: Tuesday will be another mostly sunny and dry day with a frosty start. Morning temps are in the teens across the region but we’ll warm up closer to average in the low to mid 40s. Expect to get frosty once again after sunset as we see temps drop back into the 20s for overnight lows.

FIRST DAY OF WINTER: Starts off with sunshine but clouds will be building in through the day. For travel, the first half of our Wednesday looks best but those heading out later in the day take note. A very messy system is working its way into the region Wednesday night. For now, we look to stay on the warm side of things meaning rain, but mountain mixing late in the day is certainly possible. Highs push into the low to mid 40s with overnight lows near freezing.

Thursday is looking more and more messy as we deal with early morning wintery mix. Travelers take note that no matter what the final forecast call is, give yourself extra time if planning on holiday travel. For the mid day of Thursday, we’re expecting rain, heavy at times to push in. Thursday night some high elevation mixing possible, but most, if not all, will see rain as warmer air surges ahead of our cold front. Highs for the day push into the 40s.

Friday, as our arctic front passes through, temps crash hard and fast. Flash freezing of the previous days rain will make travel dangerous. As our ground cools fast, snow showers, heavy at times will begin to stick with measurable snow likely. For the lowlands, a quick 1-2 inches is possible while the higher elevations through Greenbrier and Pocahontas county could see 2-4 or more inches. This is a developing system with some fine tuning still left to be done but know this system will impact holiday travel regardless of totals. Plan on a very messy couple of days.

FLASH FREEZE FRIDAY:

In the overnight hours on Friday, we’ll see our high temperature for the day just around 40 degrees. However, an arctic front is expected in the early morning hours which will drop our temps FAST. From 40 degrees to near ZERO by the morning commute! Any rain that falls will flash freeze by dawn on Friday creating slick travel everywhere. If you must travel, do so slowly with LOTS of extra time.

Friday at 2am vs Friday at 9am Temps

DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS FRIDAY:

Our region doesn’t typically see negative 30 or 40 in wind chills but we will Friday! As temps drop from 40 to 0 in just 6 hours Friday morning, it will cause wind gusts in excess of 40-50mph. This translates to wind chills in the -30s and -40s! Frostbite can occur IN MINUTES on exposed skin in these conditions and hypothermia isn’t far behind. Check on neighbors, watch for power outages, have alternative heating sources ready just in case. THIS is the biggest threat we face with this storm. Don’t let the low snowfall totals fool you, this will not be an easy storm.

Friday Morning Wind Gusts with Wind Chill Temps

Saturday we begin to clear things out with some lingering flurries and snow showers here and there. The main story of the day will be temperatures as they won’t make it out of the teens for day time highs! Wind chills will be below zero the whole day making our Christmas Eve a very dangerous situation as frost bite can occur in 15 minutes or less on exposed skin. In other words, bundle up head to toe or avoid the outdoors all together.

Christmas Day is a bitterly cold day as morning temps are just around the zero degree mark. Icy conditions on roads should be expected as afternoon highs are once again only in the teens. Wind chills will also be dangerous once again. At least we’re dry but the damage of the past weeks storm is done so take care traveling to friends and family today.

Monday we start to clear things up as sunshine returns. Expect temps to be very chilly after our deep freeze from the weekend. While we’ll be warming up, wind chills and bitterly cold surface temps mean it’ll be a slow warm up. Bundle up and watch for signs of hypothermia if spending time outside.

In your extended day forecast we start the slow climb out of daytime highs in the teens back to average leading up to the New Years weekend. So far we are looking for New Years Eve to be mild but we’re watching for the possibility of rain showers as we ring in 2023. Of course, as with all long range forecasts, fine tuning is likely so stick with us for the latest.

We’re tracking your chances of a white Christmas for 2022! To be official, 1 inch of fresh snow must be on the ground on Christmas Day. Our chances are looking GOOD for many of us to see 1 inch of snow on the ground by Christmas Day!

TUESDAY

Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 40s.

FIRST DAY OF WINTER – WEDNESDAY

Dry and mild start, clouds increasing, rain late. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Heavy rain to start transitioning to snow late. Highs in low 40s falling fast after dark.

FRIDAY

Snow showers, heavy at times. FLASH FREEZING Windy. Afternoon temps zero!

CHRISTMAS EVE- SATURDAY:

Flurries w/ Mountain snow showers. Brutal cold. Highs in the teens! Wind chills below zero!

CHRISTMAS DAY – SUNDAY

Mostly sunny, VERY COLD. Highs in the teens. Wind chills below zero!

KWANZAA – MONDAY

Sunny, still cold. Highs in the 20s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Still sunny, warming up. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Warming up, some clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.