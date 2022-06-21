Tuesday we begin our warm up with southwest winds helping push us into the mid to upper 80s. A few clouds throughout the day but we’ll remain dry. At least humidity levels are slow to respond so we’ll have a comfortably hot day.

Tuesday also marks the first day of summer for the northern hemisphere! Welcome to the longest day of the year, in terms of sunlight that is! It will also mark the first day of winter for our friends in the southern hemisphere. It’s the tilt of our planet that leans the northern hemisphere towards the sun giving us the summer season. It’ll take roughly 6 months for our planet to “wobble” back for our winter season.

Wednesday humidity starts to build into the region making out mid to upper 80s day feel much hotter. Heat indexes will flirt with advisory thresholds the farther west you are. This mix of heat and humidity with a cold front will bring showers and storms. A few could become strong to severe. These storms will continue for much of the night.

A small flood potential exists for Wednesday as heavy downpours are expected. Watch smaller creeks and streams along with the possibility of flash flooding causing roads to become covered.

Thursday will be a day of mixed sun and showers with a few rumbles of thunder possible throughout the day. Scattered storms will be hit and miss making Thursday an umbrella day at times. The extra clouds and rain will keep temps cooler in the low to mid 80s. Gradual clearing from the evening hours. That cold front won’t bring much relief as we stay muggy and mild.

Friday we bring back the sunshine allowing temps to jump back into the upper 80s and some pushing the low 90s.

Saturday is another hot day as humidity and temps both rise. Temps pushing closer and closer to the 90 degree mark for more of us around the region than Friday. Clouds filter in for the afternoon but we stay dry.

Sunday another systems brings the chance of showers and storms in a scattered nature. Temps still hot and humidity is high. A few storms Sunday afternoon could be strong. Highs still pushing that 90 degree mark.

Through the extended forecast we are simply hot and humid as summer kicks off in true fashion. A few stormy days thanks to heat driven storms could give us pause so it’s always good to remember this is severe weather season.



As such make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.



TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny start, Storms build in. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Showers/Storm then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY

Hot & Humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY:

Sun/Sct. Storms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

MONDAY:

Iso. storms / Sun. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Lingering showers then sun. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.



