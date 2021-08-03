Tuesday night brings additional showers, drier on Wednesday

Tuesday night will bring a few additional showers to the region. Flooding and severe weather are not concerns this evening. As we approach midnight we will try to dry out and clear up. Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s so it will be a chilly start to our Wednesday.

Wednesday chances for rain, drop as our low and attached front move out to sea and high pressure reasserts its influence over the region. Highs jump back to the upper 70s and low 80s as clouds cover lessens, this brings us just back into seasonable weather for this time of year. If we were to see a shower, it would be very isolated. Most will remain dry.

Thursday an isolated shower is possible but growing more unlikely as the forecast unfolds this week. Sunshine and mostly clear skies will be the most likely thing most see during the daytime. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s remain as well.

Friday, high pressure continues to keep us drier (unfortunately). More baking sun is in the forecast as clouds just aren’t expected to be very widespread heading into the beginning of the weekend. Highs slide back into the 80s for more of us.

Saturday, chances for rain make a small comeback as scattered showers along a weak low rising out of the south passes us by. Not everyone will see rain, but this will should help some of you out by giving a break from watering lawns and gardens. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunday, we’re right back to where we started. Dry. But this time around it’s a fair bit hotter too, highs are forecast to be back into the upper 80s and low 90s for the coal fields. Humidity will also be a factor as a southerly flow begins to set up.

Monday is hotter than Sunday by just a few degrees and just as humid. This might inspire an isolated shower somewhere but high pressure will try to fend it off. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s should be expected.

In the extended forecast, highs in the upper 80s and low 90s alongside strong humidity are expected for now. Unfortunately not much in the way of rain is expected alongside this we’ll have to continue to watch the pattern for a flip to more unsettled weather later into August!

TONIGHT:

Gradual drying. Lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny, iso. pm shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Iso. PM showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly clear and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY:

Mix sun and clouds. Scattered PM storms. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Warming up with scattered. showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY:

Hotter with scattered storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY:

Typical August day. Hot. Highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY:

Hot and humid, iso. shower. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

THURSDAY:

Slightly cooler, showers possible. Highs in the mid-80s.