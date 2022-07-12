Summertime means frequent chances for thunderstorms – don’t get caught in the rain! Download the StormTracker59 App on the App Store or Google Play. Desktop users can access our live interactive radar straight from our website.

Tuesday our little break from the rain is short lived as we see showers and pop-up storms return. Isolated in nature, it’ll be a day to have the umbrella for sure. A cold front pushes through for the evening hours bringing steadier rains and a rumble or two. Highs remain in the low 80s.



Wednesday we wake up to a lingering shower or two but overall we clear up again for the late morning/early afternoon. Sunshine can be expected as can the muggy feel as humidity creeps back up. Highs in the 80s once again.

Thursday we once again dry out with more sunshine and lower humidity. A little cooler as well as we drop below average once again in the upper 70s. Overnight lows turn refreshing back into the chilly upper 50s.

Friday high pressure builds in to help protect us from a southern system. Not to say a stray shower south is out of the question, but overall, we should see mostly sunny skies and temps back into the 80s.

Saturday looks to stay dry as high pressure settles in. Muggy air builds in from the south so expect a sticky feel Saturday afternoon. Highs push back above average in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday a cold front is expected to slide into the region bringing showers and storms. This will be the first of a couple days of rain once again. Highs remain average in the 80s.

In your extended forecast, we once again find ourselves in a soggy pattern as a few systems move into our region. With this weeks dry spells, our ground should be able to handle the new rain fall next week. A warm up for the the of July and the start of the August dry days looks to be unfolding but we’ll keep you posted.



With summer weather we have to watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that's still on your shopping list.



