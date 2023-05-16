Tuesday Severe Weather Risks By Category:

Tuesday begins as a muggy, foggy, damp morning with temps already pushing the 60s. A few showers along the southern state line but these are general run of the mill showers. As a warm front approaches from the southwest this afternoon, our risk for severe weather increase. McDowell, Tazewell, and Bland county stand the best chance of the strongest storms.

As you move north into Wyoming, Mercer, Summers, Monroe county, the risk begins to dial back some but worth remaining aware of as strong winds are a good bet with any thunderstorm late this afternoon. North of I-64 (Greenbrier/Raleigh county and north) won’t have much to worry about outside of a few rumbles of thunder and standing water on roads. Risks to be aware of but the more extreme severe weather will be much farther to the south.

Tuesday evening a second line of storms is expected to push through, again, with the energy focused in our southwestern counties like earlier. At this time, we’ll add the risk of flash flooding, ponding/pooling in poor drainage and low lying areas as storms repeatedly move over the same area. Conditions improve some that farther north you are as the evening turns to night as northwest winds begin to push in. This will dry us our from northwest to southeast through the overnight hours as our severe weather threat comes to an end after 9pm.

Wednesday we enjoy cooler and drier air which will continue to knock down humidity levels. The cool start will cause morning fog for some impacting the morning commute. Both the fog and remaining clouds continue to fade through the day as sunshine returns to help dry the ground out. Temps are sluggish to move in the morning but will push into the low 70s by the afternoon. A cool and comfortable evening as lows dip back into the low 50s for most.

Thursday we snag another nice day with lower humidity as temps warm a touch into the mid 70s in the afternoon. A few fair weather clouds to dot the afternoon sky, but all is dry and comfortable with a light breeze.

Friday a touch more humidity but still well within comfy levels. Temps push out of upper 40s into the 60s by lunch and farther yet into the mid 70s by the late afternoon. A few more clouds in the evening but we stay dry.

Saturday a weak system nudges closer bringing a few showers in the morning with a weak afternoon thunderstorm chance before moving out by the late evening. More a inconvenience to outdoor weekend plans than anything. Temps dip a tad still managing the low to mid 70s for most.

Sunday brings another drop to humidity levels with northwest winds as we push out of the 50s in the morning to the low 70s by the afternoon. Clouds continue to clear as we enjoy a mostly sunny day overall.

Monday a few clouds push in from the southwest but dry air looks to win out over any showers as we enjoy another nice day with highs nudging into the mid 70s.

In your extended forecast, the dry weather holds for a few more days as temps inch ever closer to the 80 degree mark. Another unsettled pattern looks to take shape as we turn towards the back half of the month of May continuing to aid in the dry conditions found across the region. The extra rain fall should help mitigate the drought risks going into June.

TUESDAY

Showers early then strong to severe storms PM. Clearing late. Highs in the low 70s

WEDNESDAY

Morning clouds fade to afternoon sunshine. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY

Sunny and comfy. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Morning showers, iso t-storms PM. Clearing late. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny, nice. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY

Sunshine & warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine with a few clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

FRIDAY

Few clouds, showers PM. Highs in the mid 70s.