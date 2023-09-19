Tuesday morning sees some patchy fog develop before slowly dispersing. Speaking of the sun, plenty of sunshine is in store for your Tuesday as we see a mostly sunny day. This will help our temperatures get back into the 70s.

Wednesday follows a similar pattern with another sunny day on tap. Not much in the way of clouds or showers, making for a wonderful day afternoon as we see temperatures climb back again into the 70s.

Thursday morning starts off in the 50s under mostly clear skies. A few clouds build in the afternoon with the chance for a mountain shower or two, but everyone should stay dry with temperatures staying in the 70s.

Friday ends the work week with another decent weather day. Temperatures will climb back into the 70s as most see a partly cloudy day. A few mountain showers will again be possible, but the same principle applies that most will not see much.

Saturday begins with lows in the 50s under partly cloudy skies. We’ll start to see clouds build from the south, as a nearby tropical system moves up the Carolinas. While this system isn’t expected to make a direct impact so far, we could see the chance for a few showers on Saturday with temperatures only in the 60s.

Sunday we’ll continue to track the system from Saturday. While it’s expected to cross northward as we end the weekend, the chance for a shower or two will linger on Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will be around Sunday with temperatures in the 70s.

Monday morning begins with some fog under partly cloudy skies. We’ll contend with the cloud cover and sunshine, but the chance for an afternoon shower or two will be around. Afternoon highs on Monday will reach the 70s.

In your extended forecast, this upcoming weekend forecast will depend on this coastal system and how this coastal system travels. If it travels more to the east, the less likely we are to see showers and vise verse. Will definitely be something that we are keeping an eye on as we close out the next weekend ahead.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Dry. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny and dry weather. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy. Stray MTN shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY

A few clouds. MTN shower possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy. Few showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY

Mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Stray showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

Few clouds. Isolated shower lingers. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny conditions. Stray shower. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy. Trending dry. Highs in the middle 70s.