Turning Up the Heat

Tonight will see clearing skies continue with temperatures dipping back into the low 50s after the sun goes down setting us up for a nice finish to the Memorial Day Weekend after a chilly start. We’ll start to see overnight temps trending upward after tonight as we turn the heat back on for the rest of the week.

Heading back to normalcy on Tuesday should be an easy transition as high pressure is still in place at this point. Highs return to the upper 70s for most as mostly sunny conditions continue. Clouds will thicken up through the evening and overnight hours though.

Wednesday clouds will be a dominant feature of the day with a few showers possible. Better rain chances are expected to hold off until the evening and the overnight hours into Thursday. Despite the clouds, southerly winds will help to keep temperatures into the upper 70s.

Thursday rain, heavy at times will be greeting many out the door and will be a familiar sight all day long. A few rumbles of thunder will accompany it as a weak cold front bumps up along our high pressure. Highs will still make it to the mid-70s despite the rain, just about average for this time of year.

Friday continues the unsettled pattern with scattered showers and a rumble of thunder in the region. Temps remain closer to average with the mid-70s for an afternoon high. We’ll see overnight lows steady in the low 60s and upper 50s for our higher elevations.

Saturday doesn’t look to improve our rain chances as scattered showers remain in the area. Afternoon highs will be looking to warm up if we can get a few hours of sunshine to the upper 70s. Rain chances finally start to diminish overnight with lows back to the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday we hold on to an isolated shower or storm with afternoon highs pushing into the low 80s and upper 70s for the higher elevations. We’ll have more sun than the previous few days which in the end will make the day seem much nicer!

Chances for scattered showers exist through the extended forecast as hot and muggy conditions arrive along with another big ridge in the atmosphere. Another decent stretch of well above average temperatures into the 80s is looking likely!

TONIGHT:

Clear and Cool. Lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Quiet and warm. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated storm possible PM. Highs near 80.

THURSDAY:

Widespread rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY:

Showers continue. Highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY:

Stray showers/thunderstorms. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY:

Isolated Shower. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Some showers, mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered Showers/T-storms. Highs in the mid 80s again.

WEDNESDAY:

Scattered Showers and Warm. Highs in the upper 80s