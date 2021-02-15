Two Rounds of Weather Today

A FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR MERCER, TAZEWELL, AND SUMMERS COUNTIES UNTIL 10AM MONDAY

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR POCAHONTAS, GREENBRIER, FAYETTE, RALEIGH, MONROE, WYOMING AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 10AM THIS MORNING

This morning part one of our system makes it’s way into the region. Initial areas of freezing drizzle, and freezing rain will make their way through as warm air moves in overhead at first. Eventually we will see temperatures at the surface rise which should transition everyone over to plain rain showers after sunrise. By the late morning we should have some dry time. This part will mainly track off to our north.

Tonight the second half of our system makes it’s way in. For the most part this should be all rain, as we will already have the warm air from the daytime in place. Unfortunately we can’t fully rule out some mixing along the far western and far eastern edges of our viewing area. For the west, the rain snow line might just squeeze into the area. For the east, it’s likely to be another situation where just enough cold air is wedged in at the surface up along the mountains to be just below freezing.

Tuesday we see the last of the steady overnight rain/snow make it’s way out in the early morning hours. Some lingering showers could stick around for the morning though. The odd thing about Tuesday is, we’ll likely hit our high temperature during the early parts of the morning, and then begin to get colder throughout the rest of the day. Without the cold front from yesterdays system to hold the cold air back, it’s going to just wash over the region.

Wednesday we get a chance to dry out and take a break from back to back storm systems. We’ll see sun at times, though likely there will be more clouds overall. Highs will reach into the upper 30s, still below average but pleasanter than Tuesday.

Thursday, we see our next storm system move in. Another mess of rain, and ice look probable as we just can’t secure enough cold air to see all snow. The best chances for freezing rain looks to be east of and along the mountains as that’s where colder air will be wedges in at the surface. West of the mountains looks to be able to sneak some warmer air in leading to just plain old rain, though some ice early on is still on the table. Highs will be in 30s and 40s.

Friday, colder air settles in behind Thursdays storm. Some lingering moisture will be turned into upslope snow showers throughout the day time and could pose some lasting issues with slick travel. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Saturday we dry out and get another rare chance to breathe with no precipitation in the forecast. A good chance at some sun exists for the first half of the weekend too. Despite all the positives of the day we are really getting a good dose of colder air it looks like so most won’t even break the 20s for highs!

In the extended forecast, yup you guessed it we stay stormy. We’ll ride the temperature roller coaster a bit through this period to swinging from near average to well below between our next storm signals. As always we want to remind you there is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast further than seven days out, and this is likely to change as the days go by!

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the StormTracker 59 app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. Also, even though it is winter weather season now, Spring isn’t too far off. Consider starting your severe weather season preparations, including purchasing a NOAA weather radio for your home.



MONDAY:

Unsettled once again, rain to wintry mix expected. Watch for dangerous travel by the evening. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Looking unsettled, rain/snow and possibly ice likely through the first part of the day. Dangerous travel in the morning. Highs in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Briefly drying out. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY:

Next round moves in. Mainly rain in the day. Mixing possible late. Highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY:

Lingering wintry mix or snow early. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Quieter! Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Rain/snow possible. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy, but quieter. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some chances for more unsettled weather. Highs in the 40s.