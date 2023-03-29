Wednesday is a chilly start as we climb out of the upper 20s and low 30s with sunshine planned all day. Still running cool with highs only in the low to mid 50s. Otherwise an enjoyable day with a light jacket.

Wednesday evening is looking calm and dry as well despite a weak cold front sliding through. A few clouds interrupt our clear sky night for a spell but clear out by the pre-dawn hours. Not enough cloud cover to help us with temps as they slide once again towards the freezing mark.

Thursday will be a copy and paste day from Wednesday with a chilly start but sunshine and westerly breezes help push us closer to the 60s. Many of us will fall just shy but our lowlands will certainly see 60 on the thermometer for the late afternoon. A few more clouds Thursday evening as our next STRONG system inches closer for a Friday arrival.

Friday morning is a dry start with temps fairly mild in the low 40s. As clouds continue to thicken from the night before, showers aren’t far behind arriving around mid-day. Once showers begin, they don’t let up so expect a soggy afternoon end evening. Rounds of moderate showers are expected as winds begin to pick up from the southwest 25-30mph. This does keep us warm pushing into the 60s but this is just the beginning. Winds are expected to get stronger Friday night into our Saturday.

Posted 3/29: Expect Updates and changes

Friday overnight severe weather risks rise slightly for our region with most of the energy and risk staying towards our west in Kentucky. This is one aspect of our forecast we’re keeping a close eye on as we get closer. Regardless of our lessened risk, winds will still be a problem pushing 30-40mph at times. Downed trees, power outages, and tough driving conditions for high profile vehicles all likely even outside of any stronger thunderstorms through the overnight hours.

APRIL FOOLS DAY, Saturday and this is no joke of a forecast. As a strong cold front makes it’s way across the region wind will be steady throughout the day 25-30mph with wind gusts pushing 40-50mph or more much of the day. Power outages are likely, driving will be tricky, property damage and downed trees a good probability. Straight-Line wind storms cover large areas typically with strong cold fronts so all should expect a #WeatherAware for Saturday. Rain amounts aren’t impressive at this point as winds are taking top concern. We’ll keep you updated throughout the week and all weekend long.

Sunday is a frosty start and overall cooler than the day before. Sunshine does return as morning clouds filter out. More sunshine than clouds by the afternoon will help us warm up but northwest winds keep the chill in the air as we only manage the low 50s for highs. The strong winds from the day before will lessen as we go Sunday, but expect wind chills to feel much cooler than 50 degrees.

Monday is a dry day and we start to bring back that spring feel after a chilly start. Sunshine and a change in winds helps us push the 60s degree mark by the afternoon. Clouds return for the evening to help keep us insulated with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain is a good be late Monday night as a southern system arrives for Tuesday.

Tuesday is a gray day with hit and miss showers. A better chance of these showers for the mid-day through evening hours as a southern system continues to push through. Southwest winds help us warm up despite little sunshine. Highs push into the upper 60s for the mountains and low 70s for the lowlands.

In your extended forecast, a few chances of showers as the month of April gets underway. Typically a soggy month for our region which will help foster a spring bloom. Underbrush is already starting to show signs of turning green with our larger trees not far behind. The itch to start your spring planting will not be helped with warmer weather on the way but frost and freezes are still a good bet for many through mid-May so we caution the eager gardeners for just a bit longer.

This would be a great time to start the ground work and spring yard clean up as a few dry days with the 70s and near 80s returning shortly. Just remember both Virginia and West Virginia have state specific burn bans in place. No burning from 7am until 5pm in West Virginia. During these hours, dew points drop creating dry conditions and even drier fuels for brush fires. Use these safety tips to keep your family and neighborhood safe from any unintentional fires this spring season.



WEDNESDAY

Drier day. Still cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine and a touch warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Dry start, heavy rain afternoon. VERY WINDY. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY

Heavy rain to start. Slow & gradual clearing late. STRONG winds Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine returns after mostly cloudy start. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

More sunshine and warmer. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY

Spotty showers throughout. Not much rain. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Better chance of heavy rain early. Sprinkles PM. Highs in the upper 60s

THURSDAY

AM clouds fade for PM sunshine. Highs near 70!

FRIDAY

Sprinkles possible, mostly dry. Highs in the upper 60s.