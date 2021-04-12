Unsettled and Cloudy This Week

Today will mark a cloudy start to our week, this will be a common theme unfortunately throughout most of the week. We run the risk of a few showers as a low pressure spins in place over the Midwest. We do remain on the milder side, highs will make it to the 60s today for most, though the high elevations might fall a bit short.

Tuesday, we see some sun as our meandering low pressure gets sucked north for the day as it re-develops. Highs will return to the 60s for most. Rain and clouds do return overnight though, so be prepared for the two halves of the day to be fairly different.

Wednesday rain returns to the area along with some dense cloud cover. This will likely be some of the steadier rain we end up seeing all week as it is actually associated with a cold front. That front will pass through early with the rain trailing behind it, so that means we get a cold rain with highs only in the 50s.

Showers continue into Thursday along with clouds and cooler weather. Not everyone will see rain on these days but it would be handy to know where the rain jacket and the umbrella are. Highs are only into the low 50s once again.

Friday chances for showers remain low but are still in the forecast regardless so once again keep your rain gear on hand. Highs make a slight rebound around this point to the mid and upper 50s at least as we see a quick shift to some more southerly winds.

Saturday, we’re cloudy again but we are completely dry finally. Highs will be similar to Friday in the mid and upper 50s but it is still below average for this time of year.

Sunday cold rain creeps it’s way back into the forecast with highs in the low to mid 50s. Clouds will also be a consistent feature through the day in between showers.

In the extended forecast we remain fairly unsettled and cloudy but at least we do see a rebound in our temperatures. Most should slowly see a return to more normal temperatures for April, a small win for sure.

MONDAY:

Scattered showers, otherwise partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, showers at times. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, a few showers. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

More clouds, a few more showers. Highs in the 50s. .

SATURDAY:

Drying out briefly, still cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain at times, cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.