Wednesday morning is a soggy but mild one with many in the upper 40s and low 50s to start the day. Scattered showers likely much of the morning and early afternoon. Drier air does try to push in to help fade showers a bit for the evening hours. More isolated than not, a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out for those evening plans. Temps are steady in the low 50s with little sunshine and calmer southwest winds 5-10mph.

Tonight we remain mild well into the overnight with temps cooling back into the mid 40s by midnight and upper 30s by the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. A stray shower, mainly towards the northeastern mountains through Nicholas & Pocahontas. Patchy dense fog will be troublesome for late night travelers especially closer to pre-dawn as winds dial back quite a bit.

Thursday our next system is stuck just towards our west as a blocking high pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean bottlenecks the normal flow of our atmosphere. With the tug of war between the two systems take a while to sort out, we enjoy a drier day Thursday with peeks of sunshine at times. A shower or two is still likely as our western system begins to win the battle, especially later in the day. Winds shift more westerly then northwesterly allowing colder air to move in. Highs for the day manage the upper 40s before falling back quickly into the 20s for overnight lows. A few flakes for the higher elevations with little accumulations expected.

Friday our upper level low wobbles its way into the region bringing snow showers for the morning before many in the lowlands change over to sleet, rain, and wet snowflakes. In the afternoon hours, snow will find it hard to stick but the highest of elevations through Pocahontas County and the Canaan Valley will start to see snow sticking by the evening hours.

Friday night, snow bands continue to work their way through with most accumulations expected on the higher terrain. Above 2,800 feet, a grassy coating to 1 inch of snow will blanket elevated surfaces and less traveled roads. Those above 3,500 feet through Pocahontas County can expect 2-4 inches of snow. Overnight, roads will become slick, but if taken slow can still be traveled.

Saturday morning, snow showers continue in waves around sunrise with temps in the 20s. Again, black ice will be the main concern for those heading out, especially on untreated roads. As the sunrises, temps push their way into the mid and upper 30s for the lowlands. We’ll still have bursts of snow at times, but many will find breaks in between each burst. For the lowlands, little accumulations are expected through the day but the mountains can still pick up an inch or so with what they already received from Friday night. Untraveled roads, secondary roads, and those through mountains will be icy making travel tricky at times. Snow showers fade overnight with temps once again in the 20s.

New Year’s Eve, Sunday we catch a small break with more dry time than not to start. A few clouds with passing flurries still roam the region, but won’t amount to much other than looking pretty. Winds will be slightly elevated making the upper 30s highs feel much colder to bare skin. Wind chills and frost bite worth taking into account for those with outdoor plans.

Sunday night, another system looks to move in with rain and snow showers adding to slick travel prospects for those counting down the seconds to New Year’s. With overnight lows in the mid and upper 20s, snow showers and icy road may make the drive home take a little longer. Remember, don’t drink and drive. When the weather turns for the worst, this becomes ever more important as roads are already tricky enough to deal with.

New Year’s Day, Monday another system from the northwest brings bursts of snow showers and colder air. Highs barely make it into the mid and upper 30s with wind chills colder yet. Snow showers come and go throughout the day with mountain accumulations expected. Solar radiation will keep road temps warm enough for clear roads during the daylight hours, but as the sun set, snows begin to stick on the ground for everyone. Accumulations aren’t super impressive this far out, but these types of system often bring a few inches of snow for those on ridgelines with minor accumulations for the lowlands. A more detailed outlook will be available soon so keep checking back with us as we tie down loose ends.

Tuesday the unsettled pattern continues with cold air stuck in place and passing snow flurries to follow. While not much in the way of moisture is available, a dusting is likely through most of the higher mountain tops with little to none for those off the mountains. Icy conditions can be expected on the roads before and after the sun rises and sets. Highs only manage the upper 30s.

In your extended forecast, things look to quiet down for a short spell heading into the first full weekend of 2024. Sunshine returns to help thaw us out a bit, but temps still swing above and below freezing from daybreak to night fall. Black ice will certainly be a concern, especially as we begin to melt snows during the day and freeze at night. For January, though, it’s pretty tame.

WEDNESDAY

Sct. showers AM, slow clearing PM. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

Iso. showers, colder, PM snow flurries. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Snow showers, mountain accumulations. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY

Snow showers, some heavy at times. Highs in the 30s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE-SUNDAY

Dry start, snow & rain showers late. Highs in the low 40s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY-MONDAY

Snow showers at times. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

More snow showers, mtn. accumulations. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Drier and calmer. Sunshine returns. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY

Chilly, cold, but dry. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine early, building clouds late. Highs in the 40s.

