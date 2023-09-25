Tonight keeps the low-level clouds around in southern West Virginia with light showers and periods of drizzle possible, especially before midnight. Patchy fog will once again be a good bet waking up early Tuesday, with low temperatures dipping back into the middle 50s.

Tuesday will begin the day with patchy fog with mostly cloudy skies through the early afternoon. Some clearing is possible around mid-afternoon before clouds increase once again late in the day out ahead of our next system. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees.

Wednesday brings a warm front into the area, which will give us a good chance for showers and perhaps even a few storms. Though our severe weather overall is pretty low, there will be some small instability for showers and storms to work with. The best chance for storms will be in the afternoon. Showers will be scattered but bet on a few of them being around at any given timeframe. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Thursday continues the risk for a few scattered showers with high temperatures near 70 degrees with an area of low pressure nearby. Bet on showers off and on once again, similar to Wednesday. Though some towns could see some decent rainfall totals between Wednesday and Thursday, conditions have been so dry recently that flooding is a very low threat overall.

Friday lingers with a shower chance in the morning, with afternoon clearing taking place as high pressure begins to take control late in the afternoon. That’s good news for high school football fans! High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Saturday looks wonderful with plenty of sunshine and high pressure in control. High temperatures will warm as a result under partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 70s.

Sunday continues with the trend of sunshine with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s with high pressure in control.

Monday looks great to kickstart the first work week of October with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 70s.

Looking ahead, once we get past this work week, it’s another nice stretch of dry weather ahead with upper-level ridging building. This translates to plenty of sunshine over the next two weeks beyond this Thursday, which should allow temperatures to rebound to seasonal to slightly above average temperatures ahead for southern West Virginia.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy, patchy drizzle. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy, some sunshine in the afternoon. Late day sprinkles. Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers and storms likely, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY

Scattered showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

AM showers, PM sunshine. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Nice! Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny – gorgeous! Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny skies continue. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny, isolated shower late. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.