Tonight continues our shower chances and it’ll be breezy once again! A new area of low pressure forming along our cold front that extends to the low pressure over the Great Lakes will further enhance rainfall, with a nice plume of moisture-rich flow coming from the Gulf of Mexico. That southerly flow out ahead of the front continues to keep us mild through the overnight, as we’ll see temperatures drop only into the mid 40s. Watch for ponding on roadways. In addition, breezy conditions will continue, with occasional gusts about 30 mph possible.

Wednesday sees our front finally cross just before dawn. This will allow temperatures to be mild in the morning but drop a bit during the afternoon. Rain showers will be likely, especially early, which could be on the steady side once again before lunchtime. Showers during the afternoon will become a bit more scattered to even isolated in nature. High temperatures will be around lunchtime in the low 50s with temperatures dropping into the 40s during the late afternoon.

Thursday unfortunately keeps the clouds around with an upper-level low pressure system spinning and meandering toward the region. This feature will stick around for Thursday and Friday, keeping clouds around with occasional rain and snow showers. Though these systems typically don’t bring a lot of precipitation to the region, it will make for gloomy conditions. Highs will be colder, in the mid 40s with some snow showers possible over the high mountains Thursday night into Friday with a northwest flow picking up. Accumulations at this juncture look to be held primarily to the mountain spots.

Friday will be a cold day for the two Virginias, as our region will be impacted by a stout northwest breeze with our upper-level low spinning off and to our east. Mostly cloudy and breezy conditions will be accompanied by scattered snow showers. Light accumulations are possible, with some snow accumulations for the high mountain spots Friday – at this juncture, it’s looking mainly like a nuisance snow flurry/shower event in the lowlands. Cut-off lows like this are notoriously tricky for forecasters, so we will continue to monitor for changes. High temperatures will be below average with the clouds and northwest flow in the mid 30s. Wind chill values will be down into the 20s during the afternoon.

Saturday begins with clouds and a few lingering snow showers, but we should see the sunshine return by the afternoon. It’s yet another cold day, with high temperatures only in the 30s. Watch for an instance or two of black ice during the morning.

New Year’s Eve brings an area of high pressure back to the region to our south. This will give us a westerly breeze, so we will warm us up to near normal for this time of year in the low 40s. Folks celebrating on New Year’s Eve to watch the ball drop look to be dry but it’ll be chilly, with overnight lows dipping back into the mid 20s.

New Year’s Day see the chances for rain and perhaps some snow showers making a return to the region, as yet another storm system approaches. High temperatures will be near normal in the low to mid 40s as a chilly start in the 20s.

Tuesday continues the chances for snow showers with a colder air mass setting in. High temperatures will likely remain in the 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead, the new year of 2024 is trending colder. In addition, the pattern is looking a bit more on the unsettled side, as the typical El Nino pattern begins to look its part. This means that more showery days look to be on the horizon for the first couple of weeks of 2024 – the question for snow lovers is whether we can get enough cold air into the region for rain to switch to snow – we should have some chances ahead! Please help us build our weather photo gallery! We’d love to see your snow photos – head over to our website and head to the Weather Together tab to upload yours so we can share them on air!

TONIGHT

Rain likely, which could be steady at times. Watch for ponding on area roadways. Breezy! Lows in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers likely, especially early. Gloomy. Highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY

A few sprinkles, some flurries over the mountains. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Snow showers likely. Cold! Highs in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY

Morning flurries. Afternoon clearing. Still cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY

Increasing clouds, afternoon showers. Some flurries overnight. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY

Few rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Clearing skies. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.