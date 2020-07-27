Unsettled Pattern Returns

Tonight brings more showers and storms to the area. Severe weather is not looking likely, but some heavy rain is possible. It will be a mostly cloudy night and we are expecting to stay warm. Overnight lows only drop into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday we see another cold front move through the area. This will bring another chance to see some widespread rain with a few thunderstorms thrown in. Some storms could be strong at times with some gusty wind and small hail, but the severe weather threat remains low. Temperatures will be in the low 80s throughout the day.

Heavy rain is likely in any thunderstorms we see on Tuesday. This could lead to some flooding issues across the region. We are under a small risk for excessive rain that could lead to isolated flooding issues. Be sure to keep an eye on flood prone areas.

Wednesday brings fewer chances for showers, but cooler temperatures. Highs will only be in the upper 70s with just a few spots hitting the low 80s. Thursday brings in more rain and cooler temperatures again with highs in the 70s.

By the end of the week, we are back in a hit or miss thunderstorm pattern. Not everyone will see rain on Friday and even less of us see it through the weekend. Temperatures will begin to warm back up as we head into the weekend with highs back in the 80s.

We look to start next week off on an unsettled note. Showers and storms will be possible on and off throughout the first half of next week.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

A few storms. Lows in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY:

Widespread showers and storms in the evening. Watch for flooding. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Not as many showers, but some. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Increasing rain. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Staying unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Some storms. Some dry time. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY:

Still a chance of storms. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

MONDAY:

Rain possible again. Highs in the 80s

TUESDAY:

Staying unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain sticks around. Highs in the 80s.