Unsettled Saturday evening, severe threat Sunday

For our Saturday evening, we have mild temperatures but some stubborn rain and rumbles of thunder moving through the region on and off from a stronger storm system in the Tennessee Valley. Some breaks in the rain will occur and we may have some dry breaks as we move through the late evening, but unfortunately that is not to last as the next round of storms, some strong to possibly severe, will be moving through early Sunday. We’ll be mild tonight with lows staying in the 50s ahead of the cold front.

Sunday morning and afternoon both have distinct risk periods for severe weather. The greatest risk for the strongest storms will happen to the east of the mountains where the environment will likely be more favorable but once again everyone has a risk! There is a low, but non-zero tornado threat, hail possible, and as usual our biggest threat is damaging winds. You will want to stay weather aware all day Sunday. We’ll have to deal with some gusty winds around 25-40mph, if not stronger, after the storms have passed. Things will start to quiet down Sunday evening and we will be cold, with lows dipping below the freezing mark by Monday morning.

Our severe threat for Sunday is a level 2 out of 5, with all hazards possible. Damaging winds are definitely the biggest risk.



There is a low, but non-zero, chance of a spin-up/brief tornado with any severe storms that develop Sunday.

Damaging winds are definitely our biggest risk for Sunday with any storms that develop.

There is a low-end threat for damaging hail.

Monday looks chilly behind Sunday’s cold front. Highs retreat back to the 40s and 50s for most, bringing a slightly less than seasonable chill back into the air under northwest flow. We do remain dry for the day at least, and through the clouds the sun will make an appearance as well. Lows will drop back into the 30s.

Tuesday, chances for some scattered showers make a return to the forecast. Temperatures will make a rebound, returning to the 60s. Clouds will begin to increase late in the day ahead of our next weather system.

Wednesday, temperatures remain mild with highs in the 50s and rain returns. As the cold front moves through, temperatures will drop below freezing late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and snow showers are currently forecast to mix in late, with snow showers lingering into Thursday morning. Lows will be in the 20s. Likely nothing will stick due to the ground being to warm, but elevated surfaces, bridges and overpasses could be slick. Be especially careful in the morning. Thursday will be well below average, with highs in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s.

In the extended forecast we see a cool and dry start to April, with below average heading into Easter weekend. Next week, temperatures look to make a rebound.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with showers, some storms possible after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible! Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Warmer, increasing clouds late. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain showers, breezy. Mixing late. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Overcast, chances for rain/snow early. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50.

MONDAY:

Cloudy with rain showers possible. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.