Unsettled Saturday, then drying out in time for a big warm-up this week

Rain will continue this evening as another slow-moving system pushes its way through the area. Tonight will be cool, but not cold, with lows in the low 40s. We haven’t see a lot of widespread rainfall lately, so we can handle what we have coming our way this evening and overnight. Rainfall totals will generally be between a quarter and three quarters of an inch.



Sunday morning, a few lingering showers will exit quickly through the morning hours and we will begin to dry out. We’ll remain cloudy for most of the daylight hours but by the overnight hours, we should start to see some clearing. Highs in the mid and upper 50s are expected with some spots in the low 60s.



Monday brings a big change for all of us as a Bermuda High begins to set-up off the east coast. This will help to not only promote clear and sunny skies but overall southerly flow. Highs will be noticeably warmer back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday we continue to feel the hard work of our off-shore high, afternoon highs are expected to be into the mid-70s for most with a shot at the 80s likely in the coalfields. Partly cloudy and dry conditions are still with us at this point too.



Wednesday will be one of the warmest days we’ve seen since last September where more of us could hit the 80-degree mark. We’ll be sunny through the first half of the day and likely most of the afternoon, but overnight into Thursday clouds will build their way back in.



Thursday, rain and maybe some thunder drop back into the forecast as a cold front bumps up along our Bermuda High. This looks to be late in the afternoon and through the evening, so we will still have some dry time for the start of our day. Highs will still be warm, in the mid-to-upper 70s.

We cool down again this coming weekend some, to more mid-Spring-like temperatures, but then we begin warming up again next week.



TONIGHT:

Rain showers. Lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Drier. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s with some in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Showers and storms return. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Showers and storms possible early. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Looking fairly quiet. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Isolated shower chance. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

A shower possible. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.