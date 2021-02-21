Unsettled Start to the Week

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. It will begin at 4 AM Monday and last until 7 PM Monday for Greenbrier county and 2 PM Monday for Pocahontas county.

Tonight will bring increasing clouds to the region as our next storm system moves closer. We are expecting most of the precipitation to hold off until we get into our Monday morning. Cloudy skies and southerly flow will help keep things a bit more mild than what we saw last night. Overnight lows will only drop into the low 30s by the morning hours.

Monday, we see our next round of weather pop its head in. For now this looks like it will mainly be rain for most of us. Some mixing along the ridgeline and snow in the mountains will likely accompany this system during the daylight hours. A few scattered snow showers will remain possible in the evening once we cool off. At this point this does not look to be a major deal and luckily looks to be the last of the active weather for a few days. Highs will return to the low 40s.

Snow amounts will be limited in many areas. A lot of us will just see rain, but we can’t rule out an inch or two in the high terrain of Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. Some sleet will be possible first thing in the morning before we are able to warm up just about everywhere, but this is a mainly rain event.

Rain totals aren’t super impressive. Most of us will see around a quarter inch to a half inch of rain. Normally this is no big deal and doesn’t cause flooding issues, however we have a very saturated ground and still have some snow in places that will melt and further saturate the ground. We will keep an eye on streams and creeks throughout the day.

Tuesday, we see most of us try to hit the mid and upper 40s. We spend the day drier with an area of high pressure trying to push it’s way in. This could lead to some additional sun which will be a nice treat for the day.

Wednesday we stay dry once again with high pressure holding on. We will see additional sunshine and temperatures make a run for the 50s! It will be a very nice change from the cold and wintry weather we have been seeing. We look to continue the dry and mild stretch into Thursday before our next storm signal arrives for the end of the week.

Thursday, there are some hints that another southern tracking storm supported by cold air from a high pressure parked off to the north is set to make it’s way through in the evening hours. We’re keeping chances low at the moment because there isn’t a whole lot of agreement with this system just yet, but it is on our radar.



A few chances for unsettled weather live on in the extended forecast, precipitation types to be determined as get a little closer to those last days of February and the first days of March. Temperatures at least look to be fairly close to average!

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the StormTracker 59 app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. Also, even though it is winter weather season now, Spring isn’t too far off. Consider starting your severe weather season preparations, including purchasing a NOAA weather radio for your home.



TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds. Rain and mix by the morning hours. Warmer with lows in the low 30s.

MONDAY:

Snow showers or mix in the high terrain, with rain for the daytime hours for most. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Sunshine returns, quieter and milder. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking pleasant and dry. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Some showers possible. Highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY:

Unsettled in the morning. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 30s.