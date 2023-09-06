Tonight sees clouds on the increase with showers possible, especially after midnight with our next storm system approaching. Low temperatures will only drop into the middle 60s, so it’s a bit of a humid night on tap for the region.

Thursday brings a better chance for rain showers off and on, with a front pushing through. Scattered showers, with perhaps a thunderstorm or two will be possible under generally mostly cloudy skies, with high temperatures around 80 degrees. The best chance for thunderstorm activity will be over the mountains during the afternoon.

Friday continues the chances for a few scattered storms, especially over the mountains, as a cut-off low moves into the Shenandoah & Blue Ridge Mountain regions. The proximity of this system will enable that storm threat Friday with high temperatures near 80.

Saturday continues the chances for a few scattered showers with that pesky low-pressure system meandering around in Virginia. Once again, the low-pressure system being close by will give us a good chance for scattered showers and perhaps a few storms during the day with the energy from the sun. There will be breaks in the activity at times but have the rain gear around if you plan to be out for extended periods of time. High temperatures will be a bit cooler, with highs in the middle 70s.

Sunday brings for a few showers, especially early, but high pressure looks to nose in later in the day, which will should provide drier conditions for the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

Monday looks trends drier with the isolated chance for a brief sprinkle or two, otherwise it’s a partly sunny day with highs in the middle 70s.

Tuesday brings the risk for an isolated shower with a weak system nearby. With that said, most of us will be dry, with highs near 80.

Wednesday carries another front through the region. Expect the chances for a few showers to be around as a result, with perhaps a rumble or thunder or two, with highs in the middle 70s.

Looking ahead, temperatures for the following week look to be slightly below average for this time of year, as we look to see high temperatures more so in the lower to middle 70s. We are now in the peak timeframe for hurricane season – so we’ll be watching the tropics closely for any developing systems that could eventually impact our areas. For those outdoor plans, the StormTracker 59 free app has your forecast for your location, the interactive radar that will allow you to zoom to your town and much more at the push of a button to keep you updated and informed while you’re away from the home.

TONIGHT

Increasing clouds, shower chances increase through the night. Lows in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY

A few scattered showers and storms at times. Mostly cloudy, highs near 80.

FRIDAY

Scattered shower chances continue. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY

Few lingering showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY

Isolated sprinkle, mostly dry. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

Isolated shower in the afternoon. Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY

Morning showers, some clearing late. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.