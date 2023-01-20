Winter Weather Advisory: Northwest Pocahontas County until 1 a.m. Saturday.

Tonight provides a slow clearing of clouds as our snow flurries begin to wrap up. Temperatures will drop down into the middle 20s. With a bit of a breeze, wind chill values will be down into the teens at times – a cold night!

Saturday brings slightly warmer temperatures back to the two Virginias. With the help of clearing skies and sunshine, we’ll warm up in the afternoon into the upper 30s and low 40s but the wind will still be breezy at 15-20 mph from the southeast, so wind chill values in the 20s will be common even in the afternoon.

Sunday starts off with mostly cloudy skies as a southern system starts to move up our way. We will see temperatures pushing the 40-degree mark. Showers will push in during the late morning hours and last through the afternoon. A switchover to some wintry weather is expected during the overnight hours, which looks most likely in the mountains.

Monday will continue where Sunday left off with the potential for freezing rain/sleet/snow across the region. This is an elevation forecast so the higher on the mountains you are, the more likely to see the ice and snow aspect of this system. The mountain areas will pick up on nice upslope flow, which should allow for a measurable snow in the highest elevations. A light accumulation is possible elsewhere, which could provide some slick travel, as highs only reach around freezing.

Tuesday starts with sunshine as temperatures slowly rise out of the 20s in the morning to the middle 40s by the afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase late afternoon through the evening hours as our next system inches closer.

Wednesday will be another interesting day, as we’ll see rain showers during the day switch over to wintry precipitation overnight into Thursday as colder air works in. The mountains could once again pick up on an accumulation of snow, but some fine-tuning still needs to be done. Highs will be near 50 during the day, which should help prevent much snow accumulation from occurring in the lowlands, even as temperatures drop overnight.

Thursday provides upslope snow chances, which will be mostly likely over the mountains. It’s a cold and breezy day, with highs only around freezing.

Friday keeps the colder trend going, with a few lingering flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy skies, with highs near freezing.

In our extended the big cool down looks to be sticking around this time as highs struggle into the 30s. As we make the transition in our jet stream to more January-like weather, the chance for snow and ice increase as a few systems filter through. This colder pattern looks to stick around through the end of the month.

TONIGHT

A slow decrease in clouds. Chilly, with lows in the middle 20s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny and dry! Highs around 40.

SUNDAY

Some wintry precipitation for the mountains, primarily rain in the lowlands. Highs in the low 40s.

MONDAY

Upslope snow showers likely, some accumulations. Highs around freezing.

TUESDAY

Sunshine in the morning with increasing clouds late. Highs in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Rain showers likely, switching to a wintry mix overnight. Highs near 50.

THURSDAY

Lingering snow showers remain. Highs near freezing.

FRIDAY

Flurries off and on. Highs near freezing.

SATURDAY

Sunny but remaining cool. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY

A few showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the lower 40s.