Thursday night will bring increasing clouds, but that will help to keep our temperatures very mild. Temperatures will only drop into the mid and upper 50s by the morning. A few light showers are possible, but most of us will be dry throughout the evening.

Friday while faced with growing amounts of cloud cover will stay on the drier side during the daylight hours, showers will become more likely during the evening and overnight. Temperatures stick to the mid and low 70s as cloud cover restricts sunshine during the afternoon.

Saturday will be a day mixed with rain and sunshine to start. Showers build in for the afternoon with more frequency with a few passing non-severe thunderstorms. This won’t be a complete washout of a day, but it will be good to remain mindful of your surroundings and only go for a short walk/hike just in case! Temperatures maintain steadily into the 70s.

Sunday, more of the same from Saturday. Cloudy and generally unsettled weather continue along with a few rumbles of thunder. This will at least help to keep pollen levels on the lower side through this weekend. Highs in the 70s.

Monday, a passing front, will bring another round of showers and storms through the afternoon hours. As of now no severe weather is expected. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday, the last of any pesky showers or storms will fizzle out during the day eventually leaving us with much clearer skies as high pressure slowly builds back in. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday brings some clouds back into the forecast throughout the day. A few showers look possible late in the day but generally most should end up dry regardless. Highs in the 70s are expected.

In the extended forecast, another unsettled stretch of weather is looking likely into the end of next week. Highs will also begin to climb through this period with widespread 80s looking likely!

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds keep us mild. Lows in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Isolated showers PM. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Showers and storms. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Stormy and cooler. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

AM showers, mostly sunny PM. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Chances for rain return. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Showers/Storms. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Stormy. Highs in the 80s.