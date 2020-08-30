Unsettled week ahead

By tonight we start bringing back in the rain chances but not till late in the night early Monday morning, so grab the rain gear on your way out the door in the morning. Temperatures overnight will fall into the upper 50s low 60s.

Monday to start the week off looks soggy, periods of showers and storms throughout the day is possible so have the rain gear handy as you start the new week and keep it handy throughout the rest of the week. Temperatures on Monday will only make it up into the mid 70s for highs thanks to all the rain we will see. We will also have to watch out for some flooding issues we did get a dry day on Sunday but depending on how much rain we see it could become a problem.

Some of the area is under a small to medium risk of seeing flooding on Monday. Remember turn around don’t drown!

We will see periods of rain throughout the week, we dry out a little on Tuesday but rain chances go right back up on Wednesday, after Thursday there are signs of a really good cool down for the weekend. Lower rain chances will also be around for Labor Day weekend!

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Rain moves in late. Lows in the upper 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain chances stick around. Highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY:

Better rain chances. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY:

Rain chances still here. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still a chance of rain. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Fairly quiet. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

For the most part quite for now. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Rain chances in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain chances stick around. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Slight afternoon rain chances. Highs in the 80s.