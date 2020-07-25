Unsettled week ahead

Tonight we will be mostly clear, any showers we see during the day will die out after the sun sets. Watch out for some patchy fog if you have to be out and about early Sunday. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 60s.

Sunday we see pretty much the same story. We stay dry for the most part during the daytime with temperatures making a comfortable rise towards the mid and upper 80s. Some clouds still stick around and we’ll rotate between cloudier skies and sunnier skies throughout the day.

Sunday night looks pretty pleasant aswell. We likely see a bit of a clearer night cloud wise, versus Saturday. This accompanied with some light winds could lead to a bit of a cooler night too. Lows look to settle more towards the mid to low 60s.

Monday into Tuesday we make our return to a more unsettled pattern. Monday see’s the return of some showers and storms into the region. Mainly driven by the heat of the afternoon and the re-introduction of some extra moisture to the atmosphere. Tuesday we see another cold front set-up to move through the area, bringing with another chance to see some widespread rain with a few thunderstorms thrown in. There are still some finer details to work out here so stick with us over the next few days!

Mid-week, things look to cool off behind Tuesdays cold front. Most of us will end the week in the upper 70s and low 80s. A few more chances of showers and storms stick around into the end of the 10-day forecast, but there is always the chance that forecast can dry out a little.

The tropics are ramping up as we have a hurricane we are keeping an eye on. It wont have an impact on us, but our friends along the Gulf Coast of Texas need to keep an eye on Hurricane Hanna. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be likely near Corpus Christi and surrounding areas. Hanna will likely make landfall at some point this Evening.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TONIGHT:

Fog early Sunday morning. Lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Widespread showers and storms in the evening. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain sticks around. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Afternoon showers. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Staying unsettled. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Some storms. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Still a chance of storms. Highs in the mid 80s. MONDAY:

Rain possible again. Highs in the 80s. TUESDAY:

Staying unsettled. Highs in the 80s.