Unsettled week, looking cooler by the weekend

AREAL FLOOD WATCH FOR MONROE, SUMMERS, SOUTHEASTERN RALEIGH, SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE, GREENBRIER, AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES TILL 2AM TUESDAY

Overnight tonight we will lose the rain we have dealt with off and on today. Temperatures will only fall into the low to mid 60s for overnight lows and we will have to watch out for areas of fog after all the rain we seen today.

Tuesday there is decent chance 90% of us stay dry through the day and the evening hours. The other 10% of us might get bumped by a stray showers or storm that pops in the peak of afternoon heating. Generally this looks the one of the nicest days of the work week with highs topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Wednesday we see chances for rain to return to the forecast as low pressure moves off to our north, dragging a cold front with it off to our west. The cold front will spark up showers and storms from West to East throughout the afternoon. This will also signal a shift in our weather pattern as cooler air is waiting behind this front! Highs on Wednesday look to be in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain continues on Thursday as the cold front makes its final approach through the region, showers and a few rumbles of thunder will precede the fronts actual passage which won’t happen until later in the day. Highs stick near the upper 70s and low 80s, but the night time will be noticeably cooler as the chilled air behind the front piles in. Lows expected to be in the mid to low 60s.

Friday we see the last of any unsettled weather from our frontal system as it continues to push east. Looking to be some showers through the morning hours and into the early afternoon for now. High pressure begins to build in behind the front securing our cooler air and drier conditions for the weekend. Highs on Friday look to just make it into the mid to upper 70s.

Labor Day Weekend, looks nice so far and will certainly feel fall-like! High pressure keeps things in the low to mid 70s during the day and the upper 50s overnight. Dry and sunny conditions will complement the cooler weather nicely.

The long term forecast has a nice start to the workweek but strong signals are pointing to Wednesday to be our next good shot at a soaking rain. To far out to say for sure now, but we’ll keep you in the loop as we get closer.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Rain ending. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY:

Rain chances stick around but are lower. Highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY:

Better rain chances. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Rain chances still here. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still a chance of rain. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Fairly quiet. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

For the most part quite for now. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Rain chances in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain chances stick around. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Slight afternoon rain chances. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

Rain chances in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.