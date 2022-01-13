Upslope Rain and Snow Thursday Night, Eyes on the Weekend

Thursday, we see gusts die down fairly quickly through the morning hours but we will remain breezy especially across the high elevations as the day continues. Once the cold front passes we will see winds shift quickly out of the northwest driving cold air and some moisture from the great lakes into the region. This should be enough to spark up some upslope snows, with some initial mixing. Outside of the high elevations accumulation will be tough to come by.

Friday some remaining upslope snow is possible into the morning leading to some slick conditions across the region. Otherwise, we’ll dry out but remain cloudy throughout the day. We’ll see winds out of the northwest through the rest of the day too.

Snow totals from Thursday to Friday look minimal. Some won’t pick up any, while the “hardest hit” areas could see up to an inch or two. It could be slick for the morning commute in isolated spots on Friday, but overall this does not look to be a high-impact event.

Saturday, we’re looking drier with even some breaks of sun possible. We’ll remain chilly though with some not even able to break the freezing mark by the afternoon. Overall a very classic cold winter day.

Sunday is trending more and more likely to feature an impactful winter storm. Right now all forms of wintry precipitation are on the table including snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Who sees what, and for how long will be determined by the track of the system. Further west, we see more issues with mixing, further east we’ll see more snow with limited mixing. Now that our system is heading onshore, we’ll get a much better look at it throughout Thursday.

Monday, we’ll see the tail end of our storm work its way out through the morning. Regardless of its track, west or east, behind it we’ll watch a vigorous northwest flow begin to set up across the area. This will spark up lingering upslope snows throughout Monday. Additional accumulations will add up in the most persistent areas but overall will likely not be substantial. Highs in on Monday are expected to be in the 20s and 30s.

Tuesday in the wake of our potential Sunday-Monday storm, we should see the last of any remaining upslope snows but for the most part, the forecast is looking drier but cloudier through the day. Highs will struggle to above the freezing mark through the afternoon though as winds out of the northwest continue.

Wednesday, highs make a rebound to the upper 30s and low 40s. Just about seasonable for this time of year too. We could even break some sunshine out too!

In the extended forecast, unsettled weather remains in the forecast with some more storm signals still popping up. We remain cold through this period too, with more chilly Canadian air looking to pay a visit as well.

THURSDAY:

Some mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

FRIDAY:

Am snow showers, drying out. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Snow showers possible. Accumulating snow Sunday evening through Monday afternoon is also possible. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Chance snow showers to start the day. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Mountain snows. Highs in the low 30s and upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY:

Could squeeze out a few showers. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy. Highs in the 30s.