Very Bitter Tonight







DISCUSSION: Tonight will be another clear and quiet night. Low temperatures are looking very cold once again though as we expect teens and single digits once again. Bundle up as you head out the door tonight and at the bus stop tomorrow morning.

Tonight’s Forecast

Temperatures on Wednesday start to warm up nicely after another bone-chilling morning with temperatures in the teens and single digits. Highs are actually looking to climb slightly above average as we make it into the mid 40s. Dry conditions and mostly sunny skies are on tap for most of the day. Clouds will begin to increase as we head into the evening.

The Day Ahead

Look for dry weather to hang around through Thursday as well. Highs on Thursday will be back above average in the mid and upper 40s. We will see more clouds around as our next storm system starts to approach to close out the week.

Our next chance for precipitation doesn’t come into play until the end of the week. By the Friday morning commute many will already be dealing with a rain and snow mix. Most spots are looking warm enough for just plain rain by the afternoon though some mixing will be possible through the Greenbrier Valley and in the high terrain of Pocahontas county. Wintry mix will become more common across the entire area as we drop our temperatures on Friday night.

Rain to Mix on Friday

We look to stay active this weekend with a wintry mix continuing on into Saturday. A lot of melting will take place in most spots, which means that accumulations on Saturday aren’t looking very likely outside of the higher elevations, which could pick up a few inches. Accumulation is looking more likely area-wide late Saturday night into Sunday as more cold air rolls in and we drops those temperatures down. A few inches look possible for most locations and there’s a chance we may even see flurries continuing to fall into next week.

We are still looking to be below average as far as snowfall is concerned for the month of January. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). We have kept temperatures far above average as we kicked the month off. Even though we look to close the month on a much colder note, the pattern favors drier conditions which will make it hard to fill that snow deficit.

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Clear and quiet, but very cold. Lows in the teens.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry and chilly. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Mainly rain, with some mixing in high elevations. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

More rain and snow. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Flurries possible. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Mainly dry with a few flurries. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Isolated flurry. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry and cool. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 30s.





