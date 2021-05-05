Very Chilly, but Drying Out Tonight

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 3 AM until 9 AM Thursday for the mountains in Pocahontas county. Temperatures will fall to around 31 degrees in the high terrain. A light frost is possible in the low lands as well.

We will continue to dry things out this evening. Temperatures are going to fall rapidly. We will drop into the upper 30s by the time we get into our Thursday morning. A light frost is possible in the lower elevations and deeper valleys. We will see skies gradually clear and the rain wraps up by the morning commute.

Thursday looks dry which will be a welcome change of pace after the last few days. We’ll be back below average as highs only reach the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds will increase by the late afternoon and into the early evening, but rain looks to hold off until we reach Friday.

Friday will bring cloudy skies and some more light showers. We will also keep temperatures chilly as highs only make it to the low and mid 50s. There could be some frost early Friday morning and then again late Friday night into Saturday morning. Showers taper off by the evening hours.

Saturday will bring temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain chances at this point are very low but the occasional shower remains in the forecast throughout the daytime, some more sun is possible. Overall though it should be a quiet day.

Sunday (Mothers Day) we’re watching closely as a lot of our weather will hinge on where a stalled front sets up. If it slides north we have a shot at the 70s! If it slides south of us, we’ll likely be into the 50s and 60s for most. Regardless of where it goes, we do expect rain to fall through the day.

Monday, we’re still struggling temperature wise into the 60s. From the looks of it below average temperatures are going to be a common feature through next week. We’ll spend the day mostly dry with the odd shower or two roaming by. High pressure is more or less in control at this point as well, as a result some sunshine is possible!

Tuesday, we’re cool again with another odd chance of a passing shower. Highs remain into the low 60s and upper 50 as a result of high pressure maintaining a fresh supply of cooler northern air.

In the extended forecast, below-average temperatures are sticking around through the end of next week. Rainc chances will also make a return, adding on to what’s already been a wet month.

TONIGHT:

Drying out, but chilly. Lows in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Mainly dry. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

A chance for a shower. Highs in the mid-60s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the low 60s.