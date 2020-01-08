Very Chilly Tonight







DISCUSSION: A Wind Advisory is in effect for Tazewell, Mercer, Summers, Greenbrier and Monroe Counties until 6 PM Wednesday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Pocahontas County until 7 PM Wednesday.

Gusts will be between 40-50 MPH with an isolated gust up to 60 MPH on the high peaks.

Wind advisory today.

Tonight, high pressure builds in and we will see those winds calm down a good bit. Though, we’ll keep pretty frigid temperatures around. Most of us will see lows in the low 20s. Anything that melted today will likely freeze back up tonight, so watch for more icy patches on side and secondary roads.

Tonight’s Forecast

Thursday will be dry and quite cold to start out in the morning. We’ll see temperatures start to warm up later on with above average highs expected. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s for most of us. Clouds build in Thursday night ahead of our next round of rain.

The Day Ahead

Showers will begin to move in late Friday. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s and overnight lows stay in the 50s, so this is looking like a mainly rain event. Heavy rain is likely on Saturday with highs in the 60s. We will have to watch the flooding threat by Saturday evening. We could even see some thunderstorms on Saturday. The severe weather threat right now isn’t all that high, but it’s something we are going to watch.

We dry out for Sunday after a lingering rain shower and still stay pretty mild with highs back in the mid and upper 50s. Monday also looks quiet and warm with highs back near 60 degrees.

Temperature Trend

Our next chance for rain moves in on Tuesday. This round is looking like all rain as well. Temperatures still generally look to remain above average through the next week. Unsettled conditions continue Wednesday and Thursday before we briefly dry out on Friday.

Despite temperatures returning near average for the start of the 2020, much of the next couple of week is looking warmer than average. With warmer temperatures continuing to dominate the pattern, it’s going to be tough to see any widespread snowfall during the period. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). If this warm pattern hold tights through the first half of the month, there’s a good chance we will see below normal snowfall totals for the January.

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Clear and quiet. Winds calm down. Frigid lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers return during the evening. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

SATURDAY:

Heavy rain likely. Maybe some thunder as well. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

An early morning shower before we clear out. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mainly dry. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Showers early. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Showers move back in. Highs in the 40s.





