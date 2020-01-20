Very cold and cloudy today

Breaking News
DISCUSSION: Happy Martin Luther King Day! Today will be one of the coldest days we’ve seen in 2020 so far.

Day planner.

Afternoon temperatures will make it into the mid 20s for most. Look for a bit of cloud cover to hang around throughout the day. It’s definitely going to be a day in which the winter coat, gloves, and hat will be needed anytime we are outdoors.

Winds will die down a good bit tonight as high pressure starts to build in across the region. Temperatures will be very cold once again though, with lows in the teens.

Temperatures rebound by midweek.

A bit more sunshine will return for Tuesday and our highs will be back in the upper 20s. Dry weather looks to stick around through the middle of the week. Highs actually look to rebound and return slightly above average on Wednesday and Thursday as we make it into the mid to upper 40s and even low 50s.

Our next chance for rain doesn’t come into play until the end of the week. A dry start to Friday will lead into a few showers making a return for the second half of the day. Most of the rain holds off until Saturday morning.

Another somewhat active weekend is expected once again as we have the chance for some rain and snow on Saturday as well as more flurries possible through Sunday before we start to dry out at the beginning of the week.

We are still looking to be below average as far as snowfall is concerned for the month of January. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). We have kept temperatures far above average as we kicked the month off. Even though we look to close the month on a much colder note, the pattern favors drier conditions which will make it hard to fill that snow deficit.

10 Day Forecast.

M.L.K. DAY:
Frigid temperatures and wind chill early on with flurries. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 20s.
TONIGHT:
Cold again. Breeze dies down. Lows in the teens.
TUESDAY:
Staying cold. Highs near 30.
WEDNESDAY:
Still dry and chilly. Highs in the 40s.
THURSDAY:
Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.
FRIDAY:
Showers in the evening. Highs in the upper 40s.
SATURDAY:
More rain. Highs near 50.
SUNDAY:
Flurries possible. Highs near 40.
MONDAY:
Mainly dry with a few flurries. Highs in the 40s.
TUESDAY:
Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.



