Very cold once again today before we warm things up a bit

DISCUSSION: We’re in for another extremely cold morning with temperatures in the teens across the area. Wind chill isn’t nearly as bad this morning, but we still have many locations with single digit wind chill values. Needless to say, we’re in for another morning in which you’ll be thanking yourself for dressing in layers before leaving the house.

Tuesday hourly planner.

More sunshine will return for the afternoon our highs will be back in the upper 20s, which is an improvement from Monday but still below average. We could still see some flurries early, but we gradually dry up and clear out through the afternoon.

Temperatures on Wednesday start to warm back up. Highs are back in the 40s which is close to average for this time of year. We are dry and look to stay dry heading into Thursday. Highs on Thursday are back above average in the mid and upper 40s.

Temperatures rebound tomorrow.

Our next chance for rain doesn’t come into play until the end of the week. A dry start to Friday will lead into a few showers making a return for the second half of the day. We could even see some mixing in the Greenbrier Valley.

Another somewhat active weekend is expected once again as we have the chance for some rain and snow on Saturday as well as more flurries possible through Sunday before we start to dry out at the beginning of the week. We could see some accumulation with this round, especially Saturday night, so we will watch this closely.

We are still looking to be below average as far as snowfall is concerned for the month of January. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). We have kept temperatures far above average as we kicked the month off. Even though we look to close the month on a much colder note, the pattern favors drier conditions which will make it hard to fill that snow deficit.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Very cold with some flurries early. More sun in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

TONIGHT:

Clear and quiet, but very cold. Lows in the teens.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry and chilly. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Showers in the evening. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

More rain and snow. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Flurries possible. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Mainly dry with a few flurries. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Isolated flurry. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry and cool. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 40s.