Very Cold Tonight

A FREEZE WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT AT 12AM ON THURSDAY MORNING FOR GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MERCER, MONROE, AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 9AM THURSDAY

A FREEZE WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT AT 1AM THURSDAY FOR WYOMING, MCDOWELL, RALEIGH, FAYETTE, AND SW POCAHONTAS COUNTIES UNTIL 10AM THURSDAY

A FREEZE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR SE POCAHONTAS, FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES FROM 1 AM FRIDAY THROUGH 9 AM FRIDAY. This will either be changed to a Freeze Warning or a Frost Advisory at some point Thursday.

Tonight is going to be very cold. We will watch temperatures fall into the mid and upper 20s as through the evening. A widespread freeze is expected across the entire area. If you have gotten a jump start on your planting, make sure to cover up any and all temperature sensitive plants and vegetation. Snow showers will be off and on throughout the evening. We could see a thin coating on some side roads and secondary roads so take it slow. Watch for icy patches on bridges and overpasses.

Thursday we’re really feeling the effects of being behind another cold front. Morning lows will be in the 20s while daytime highs are going to remain in the mid 40s. A few more snow showers and even some snow squalls are possible early before we dry out into the second half of the day. We are cold again Thursday night into Friday and will likely see another area-wide frost or freeze.

Friday we’ll see temperatures rise but will still fall below average into the upper 50s for most. The first half of the day will be fairly sunny while the second half into the evening will features clouds thickening and rain starting as we head into Saturday.

Saturday will be a washout so be sure to plan accordingly. Rain is pretty much expected by the afternoon as another slow-moving system pushes its way through the area. Once the rain starts, we won’t see a lot of breaks. Temperatures will be in the 50s and lows 60s at least so it won’t be a cold rain.

Sunday our rain chances dwindle through the morning hours but a few lingering showers might be able to hold on into the afternoon hours for most. We’ll remain cloudy for most of the daylight hours but by the overnight hours we should start to see some clearing. Highs in the 50s are expected.

Monday we kick the heater back on with sunny skies and a light breeze out of the southwest. Highs will make a quick return to the 60s and more seasonable weather for most.

Tuesday highs make a staggering jump to the 70s for most thanks to a southern high pressure and an approaching cold front! This will promote some healthy southerly flow to bring in warmer air, the sunny skies we’ll see as well will help temperatures get a boost too. We will make a good run for the 80s by Wednesday!!

The extended forecast hints at some of the warmest air of the year making it’s way in to end out the month of April. Could we get close to 90 at some point? Possibly, but it’s still too far out to say for sure.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the new WVNS 59News Mobile app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. You can get your forecast, check the radar, and receive weather alerts all alongside your top stories and other local news.

TONIGHT:

Snow showers still possible. Very cold with lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out after AM mix. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain likely by the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Drier. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

More sun. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Sunshine remains. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny again. Highs in the 70s with some in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Showers and storms return. Highs still in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out after a morning shower. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Quiet and sunny. Very warm with highs in the 70s.