Very Cold Tonight

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Greenbrier, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell and Monroe counties until 12am Saturday; A Wind Advisory is in effect for NW Pocahontas county until 1am Saturday.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Pocahontas county from midnight Saturday until 9 AM Saturday. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming and McDowell counties from Midnight until 9 AM Saturday.

Tonight we get cold, with a potential for another light frost in the low lands if our winds begin to die down by the time Saturday morning rolls around. In the mountains and down the ridgeline you’ll have a better shot at seeing some frost simply due to your elevation. Don’t forget to cover up all temperature-sensitive plants and vegetation.

Saturday, we’re off the hook from rain and clouds and transition back to sunnier weather as speed into the month of May! Temperatures will be seasonable as highs make it back into the upper 60s. It will be a pretty nice start to our weekend.

Sunday we see a quick change back to more above-average weather as winds shift back to a more southerly direction. Highs return to the 70s for most while sunny skies are expected to shine overhead. Another beautiful day! Enjoy it!

Monday, clouds are with us early and will bring rain with them by the second half of the day. A few thunderstorms are possible as well throughout the daytime. Highs will be back in the mid-70s for most as a result of southerly winds.

Tuesday, we make a run for the 80s but it may be hindered by clouds and more rain moving in. Rain will be scattered in nature and not steady but chances remain for it all day long. Highs will hinge on whether the clouds break up through the daytime or they stay laid over us like a blanket.

Wednesday we see more clouds, more rain and more thunderstorms. Highs are still mild and slightly more than seasonable at least into the low 70s. Rain will be fairly consistent through most of the day and overnight. We’ll have to be watching rivers, creeks and streams next week with rain chances being so widespread!

In the extended forecast we’ll be cooler for a few days before returning to more seasonable mid-spring weather. Rain chances will linger with us as a few more waves of low pressure make their way by as well.

TONIGHT:

Clear, cold and breezy before midnight. Lows in the 30s. Some frost possible.

SATURDAY:

Sunshine returns. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. Warmer. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Rain likely. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

More rain chances. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain chances increase. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

A bit drier. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

More rain. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Dry and sunnier. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Some clouds but still dry. Highs in the upper 60s.