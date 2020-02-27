Very Cold Tonight. More Snow Showers Tomorrow







A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Pocahontas County until 7 PM Thursday.

Winter Storm Warning.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from until 7 PM Thursday for Tazewell county.

Wind advisory.

DISCUSSION: Tonight will be a chilly one. Temperatures will stay in the low and mid 20s with a few spots in the upper teens. Some lingering snow showers will be possible as we go through the evening, but they shouldn’t add much more to our snow totals. Watch for a refreeze as road temperatures fall tonight. We are still gusty, so wind chill values will likely be in the teens and single digits through the overnight hours.

Some more snow will be possible on Friday. A quick clipper will move in and bring some light snow showers to the area. Temperatures will still be cold as highs will only make it into the mid 30s. It will still be fairly gusty as well, so wind chill values will be in the 20s.

Snow totals from this round are again, not super impressive. Most of us will add an additional inch with the high elevations seeing an inch or two. Most of this falls during the day, so there will be plenty of melting. Snow showers will still be possible into the evening as well.

Some lingering snow showers will be around early in the day on Saturday. We will clear up by the afternoon and bring in some sunshine. We will still be very cold though as highs will only be near the freezing mark. Overnight lows will be even colder in the teens. More sunshine is on tap for Sunday and we try to warm up a bit as highs are back in the 40s and even 50s. Sunday is looking like the better day of the weekend.

We start next week off with some rain, but temperatures look to be well above average at that point. Look for on and off showers to arrive Monday and Tuesday. Highs on Monday will be in the 50s, while Tuesday could bring temperatures in the 60s.

Highs in the low 60s are looking possible on Wednesday. This will be possible due to our next big storm system approaching the area and pulling in a lot of warm air and moisture. Heavy rainfall is looking likely as this system arrives during the second half of the day. We’ll have to keep an close eye on this system as we get closer in time. Flooding is a possibility, especially Wednesday evening. Temperatures dip again after this passes, and Thursday is looking to feel a bit more wintry. We will see lingering snow showers Thursday morning before we dry out. We look to stay quiet heading into next weekend.



TONIGHT:

Drier, with an isolated snow shower. Still cold. Lows in the 20s and teens.

FRIDAY:

Some flurries during the middle of the day. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly dry aside from a morning flurry. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY :

Dry with highs in the 50s.

MONDAY :

Rain arrives during the evening. Warm with highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Showers still possible. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Heavy rain possible. Maybe even some thunder. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Colder, snow possible in the morning. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Dry with highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s.





