Very Cold Tonight. Nicer Monday

The rest of our Sunday will feature quieter conditions. We will gradually clear things out and that will allow temperatures to drop significantly. Expect overnight lows to fall into the low teens by the time we begin our Monday. We saw melting from the snow overnight throughout the day, so watch for icy patches as this refreezes.

We are looking good for Monday. Temperatures are expected to warm up into the mid 40s. We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. It’s going to be a very nice day and the sunshine and warmer temperatures will allow for more snow to melt. Temperatures Monday night will fall back to around the freezing mark, so we will watch for an additional refreeze.

Tuesday will bring cloudy skies, and a few very light rain/snow showers. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 40s again during the day. Most of the wet weather will occur first thing in the morning and then another round is possible going into the evening through Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday look to bring in our next chance for widespread rainfall. We could also see some snow mix in late Wednesday night and early Thursday and then again late Thursday evening. Temperatures both days will be in the 40s yet again and drop into the upper 20s and low 30s during the evening.

Friday will bring lingering rain/snow and colder temperatures as highs will be in the 30s. We dry out for the weekend, but still see some signs of much colder air for the weekend. It’s not looking quite as cold as originally expected, but it is looking well below average with temperatures generally below the freezing mark.

Friday will bring lingering rain/snow and colder temperatures as highs will be in the 30s. We dry out for the weekend, but still see some signs of much colder air for the weekend. It's not looking quite as cold as originally expected, but it is looking well below average with temperatures generally below the freezing mark.





TONIGHT:

Clearing out. Very cold with lows in the low teens. Watch for icy patches as any melting refreezes tonight.

MONDAY:

Dry and near average. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Vey light and brief mix. Cloudy with highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wintry mix and snow lingers. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Better chance for wintry mix. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Looking quiet, but very cold. Highs in the 20s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet but the Arctic air remains, with highs in the 20s

MONDAY:

Cold and looking dry. Highs in the teens and 20s.

TUESDAY:

Increasing clouds. Highs in the low 30s.