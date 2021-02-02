Very Cold Tonight

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN FAYETTE AND NORTHEASTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY UNTIL 5 AM WEDNESDAY.





Tonight will be another very cold one! We will watch temperatures fall into the low teens to start off our Wednesday morning. As temperatures fall tonight, black ice will be a concern in spots. Watch for some snow covered side and secondary roads as well. Some mountain snow showers will remain through the early morning hours.

Wednesday is looking better. We will see decreasing clouds and some sunshine by the end of the afternoon. A morning mountain snow shower is possible in the highest terrain, but most are dry to begin our day. It’s a cold start in the teens and we only warm up into the upper 20s and low 30s by the afternoon. Watch for slick spots to start the morning off.

Thursday will feel like a complete 180 from the first half of the week with temperatures cranking into the upper 30s and low 40s across the region. We even stand a good shot at seeing the sun through the daytime. High pressure is in control for the day so take advantage of it while you can, before our next system arrives on Friday.

Friday, rain moves in. This will be something to watch as we will likely have maintained some of our snowpack from earlier in the week and dependent on how much rain and snowmelt we see Friday we could see some flooding issues.

For now it’s to far out to be more specific, but it is something in the back of our minds, and it should be in yours too if you’re in a flood prone area. Friday night there is the chance we could see a quick changeover to snow but that will be dependent on how fast cold air moves in on the backend of the system. Check back here for more as we get closer.

Saturday, we could see some lingering rain and snow showers in the morning before we dry out into the afternoon hours. Highs will make it back to the 40s, which if there is any left at this point, will continue to melt the snow.

Sunday our chances for seeing snow are growing as we become more confident in an arctic front making an appearance. Still way to far out to talk totals but what we can say for certain is this will kick off some cold weather for a lot of us!

Monday will be cold. The coldest we’ve been all winter in fact. Lows Monday morning look to be into the single digits and into the negatives in the high elevations. Any slight breeze will send wind chills tanking during the morning hours. The rest of the day warms up but only into the teens and 20s. This will be a nasty day.

We keep the cold and the storms going through the extended forecast! February is looking to pack quite the punch folks.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the StormTracker 59 app which is available on Google Play and the App Store.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy and cold. Mtn snow. Lows in the teens. Wind chill values in the single digits.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry finally. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

THURSDAY:

Quiet and sunnier. Rain moves in late. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain, heavy at times. Some mixing possible first thing in the morning. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Dry and quiet. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Chance snow showers. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Getting cold. Highs in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

Dry and chilly. Highs in the 30s and 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Snow showers return. Highs in the 20s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out, but cold.. Highs in the 20s.