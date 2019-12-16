Very Dreary Today. Watching the Flooding Threat







DISCUSSION: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Greenbrier and Pocahontas County until 10 AM. Some mixing is possible during the early morning hours.

Winter Weather Advisory

A Flood Watch is in effect for Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Pocahontas and McDowell counties at 10 AM Monday until 7 PM Tuesday.

Flood Alerts

We will see mainly rain Monday and showers pick up late Monday night into early Tuesday. Rain will be heavy at times, but we are warm on Monday as highs are near the 50 degree mark. We stay above freezing as we move into Tuesday so we remain all rain for Tuesday morning.

The Day Ahead

By Tuesday afternoon, showers try to wrap up as cold air moves in. We could have enough moisture left over for a few light snow showers late Tuesday and very early Wednesday morning, but this doesn’t look like it will amount to much.

Flooding will be a concern by Monday night. Between now and Tuesday morning we look to pick up 1-2″ of rain which combined with snow melt could cause some slight flooding issues. A few spots could even see 2.5 to 3″ before all is said and done. Keep an eye on flood prone areas throughout our Monday evening.

Rain Totals

After all that we are dry. We stay dry for a good period of time and possibly all the way through Christmas. Temperatures will be cooler on Wednesday as highs will be stuck in the low 30s. We warm into the upper 30s on Thursday and we are back to average and even slightly above by the end of the week and into the weekend.

If you were hoping for a White Christmas, don’t get your hopes up. As temperatures stay a bit more mild and we stay dry, it is very unlikely anyone will have the required inch of snow on the ground to qualify for a White Christmas. Maybe next year!

10 Day Forecast



TODAY:

Rain returns. Heavy at times. Watch for flooding! Highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT:

Heavy rain continues. Mild in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Rain continues and temperatures fall. Changes to flurries late. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying up. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Quieter. Highs in the 40s.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Dry and near average in the low to mid 40s.

CHRISTMAS DAY:

Sunny and near average in the mid 40s.





