Very Mild Wednesday

Wednesday, we keep quiet with high-pressure overhead. Skies remain clear and wind more or less out of the south will keep us seasonable as well. Highs into the upper 40s and low 50s are expected. We will be gusty at times with winds up to 20 MPH throughout the day. Clouds will build into the evening hours with the chances of a few spotty showers across the mountains overnight into Thursday.

A few light showers will continue across the mountains into the early hours of Thursday morning but should end quickly as the day goes on. Mostly cloudy skies along and west of the mountains will remain for a fair part of the day before clearing starts during the afternoon. To the east sunny skies should be around most of the day. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s are expected.

Friday we look clearer through the daytime, but clouds will return by the time many of us are heading to bed. Winds will pick up throughout the day with gusts getting near 20mph, and increasing to 25+mph overnight. Highs in the 40s are expected.

Saturday brings the chance of rain through the daylight hours, mainly across the mountains but everyone should be prepared for at least a little bit of rain. Overnight as temperatures fall we’ll see rain showers transition to some light snow showers that will bring some nuisance accumulations. Highs in the 40s and lows into the 20s.

Sunday a few lasting snow showers along the mountains are possible before we dry out into the morning hours. Clouds will be around for most of the day but should break up more by the afternoon hours. Highs in the low 30s are expected, with lows into the teens.

Monday, we remain chilly but fairly dry. Clouds across the mountains could be hiding a few snow showers in them as the day progresses, but any accumulations should be minor. Outside of the mountains, we’ll see mainly overcast skies. Highs in the low 30s, and lows back to the teens.

Tuesday, mostly clear skies aided by a southerly wind will help to bring temperatures back up into the upper 30s and low 40s for most. This will kick off a few days of warming temperatures across the region!

In the extended forecast, we’ll continue to warm up and watch for rain through the end of this period.

WEDNESDAY:

Some clouds. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, mountain showers. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

FRIDAY:

Clearing out. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Rain to snow. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, morning mountain snow showers. Highs in the 30s

MONDAY:

Mountain snow showers, cloudy otherwise. Highs in the low 30s

TUESDAY:

Looking clear. Highs in the mid-30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Showers. Highs in the 40s.