Current Advisories/Watches/Warnings Issued for Region

WIND ADVISORY​ continues until 8 p.m. this evening for northwest Pocahontas County, including Snowshoe. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible through the early evening.

Tonight allows clouds to be on the increase out ahead of our next storm system, which will begin to impact our region early Wednesday morning in the form of rain showers. Expect a few wet roadways in the region in the morning, with low temperatures dropping down to around 40 degrees. Rain showers in general will be light.

Wednesday provides rain shower activity in the morning, as a warm front lifts north through the region. This front will open the door to some very warm weather for Wednesday afternoon! Beckley’s record high for Wednesday is 76 degrees – we’ll likely fall a couple of degrees short of that but highs in the lower 70s are a good bit with a breezy southerly flow and an occasional peak of sunshine under otherwise mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday once again is set up to be a very warm day on the horizon, with high temperatures blooming to around 70 degrees! Speaking of blooming, with temperatures this warm, we may even start seeing a few spring flowers pop up – the daffodils are already poking through in spots! A few showers will be possible once again in the morning with a cold front pushing through, but we’ll be dry once again for the afternoon, similar to Wednesday. It will also be yet another breezy day on the way!

Friday is yet another breezy day, but we’ll have high pressure in control, which will make for plenty of sunshine as we wrap up the work week. Highs will be in the middle 40s, so much cooler behind Thursday’s front – but still not below normal for this time of year.

Saturday brings a weak southern low pressure system into the two Virginias. As a rule of thumb, the farther south you are, the better chance for showers for the day for you. It’ll be yet another cooler day, with highs in the middle 40s but the reality of things is that this is perfectly normal weather for this time of year!

Sunday keep the chances for a few showers around but it’ll be a drier day overall than Saturday and it will be warmer, as we’ll see high temperatures in the lower 50s.

Monday looks to be an active day of weather at this point, with a warm front pushing through the region from south to north in the morning and a strong cold front pushing through in the evening after a break during the afternoon. If we can see some sunshine, we could have a few gusty storms in place. Regardless, it will be a breezy day and it certainly looks warm, with high temperatures likely in the 60s.

Looking ahead, it’s still an overall warm pattern in place as we wrap up the month of February. Though there are occasional breaks in the overall warm pattern with storm systems moving through, there is no real sign of any wintry weather chances on the horizon for the two Virginias. We’ll see if a colder pattern can develop during the month of March.

TONIGHT

Increasing clouds, showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

WEDNESDAY

Morning showers, dry PM but breezy. Very warm! Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY

Morning showers, dry PM again. Warm and breezy. Highs near 70.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny, continued breezy conditions. Cooler. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

SATURDAY

Few showers likely. Cooler again. Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY

Few showers, but drier than Saturday. Highs in the lower to middle 50s.

MONDAY

Rain likely, perhaps a few rumbles of thunder? Breezy and warm. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

AM sprinkles, decreasing clouds throughout the day. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and quiet. Highs in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY

Few showers return. Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY

Shower chances continue. Highs in the upper 40s.