Very Warm Today. Storms by Sunday AM







DISCUSSION: Saturday will be very warm with highs in the 80s! Much of the day is looking dry. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. It will be a great day to get out in the backyard and soak up the sun and warmth. Heading into the late evening through early Sunday we will start to see showers and storms move into the area.

The Day Ahead

The severe weather threat for Saturday night and Sunday morning remains off to our west, but we should still watch out for a few storms to have strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Most of this wouldn’t occur until well after midnight into Sunday morning.

Severe Storm Threat

We will be breezy on Sunday with showers and thunderstorms during the first part of the day. Highs will still be above average in the low 70s. Showers will begin to wrap up as we go into Sunday evening and we are looking much quieter through Monday morning.

Weekend Outlook

We will start the work week off on a dry note. Highs will be in the 50s on Monday and we will be dry. Another storm system is set to move in for the middle of the week, but temperatures look to remain close to or slightly above average in the low 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring back the next chance for widespread rain and thunder. We dry out by Thursday and look to stay fairly quiet and still warm heading into the weekend.

As we close the month of March, it looks like we will remain in a mild and active pattern. Snow is not looking likely at all through the end of the month. We look to keep things too warm. As April arrives, we will have to switch our attention from snow, to the potential for severe weather as severe weather season begins.

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Quiet for the most part and very mild. Lows in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Some more showers during the afternoon and evening, but mainly dry during the day. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms to start. Gradual clearing. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Some rain possible late. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers move in. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry aside from an isolated shower. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 60s.





