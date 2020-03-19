Very Warm Tonight. More Showers Friday







DISCUSSION: We welcome in the spring season at 11:50 PM on Thursday. It looks like we are going to start spring on a seasonable note. This evening is going to be very mild as overnight lows only drop into the 60s and upper 50s. A few additional showers will be possible throughout the night, but shouldn’t be as widespread.

Tonight’s Forecast

Friday will be similar to Thursday with showers moving in and temperatures in the 70s. A cold front moves in and will bring showers and thunderstorms to the region throughout the day. We could see some heavy rain at times and we will have to watch our flood prone areas. Flooding is not a huge concern, but keep an eye out during heavier downpours.

The Day Ahead

Severe weather is not a major concern for our area. The threat looks to remain just off to our west. However, storms don’t always follow boundaries, so we will watch any thunderstorms that do develop. If we were to see any severe storms, they would be isolated in nature and mainly in our far western counties. Most of us just see plain old storms and rain.

Severe Weather Outlook

Saturday will bring drier conditions. Some showers will be possible for the first half of the day, but we do dry up by the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler as highs only make it into the mid and upper 40s. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s and 20s, but we look dry as we go into Sunday. Sunday will be drier, but cool as highs will be stuck in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday look to bring in more showers. The heaviest rain looks to be late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We will have to watch flood prone areas once more at this point. Temperatures are still going to be near or above average throughout much of the week.

We dry out briefly on Thursday and a few more showers are possible on Friday. Right now next weekend looks quiet with temperatures in the 50s.

As we close the month of March, it looks like we will remain in a mild and active pattern. Snow is not looking likely at all through the end of the month. We look to keep things too warm. As April arrives, we will have to switch our attention from snow, to the potential for severe weather as severe weather season begins.



10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Some additional showers. Very warm with lows in the 60s. Welcome Spring!

FRIDAY:

More showers and storms. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Morning shower, but much drier. Highs in the 50s and upper 40s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s and 40s.

MONDAY:

A shower or two. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out. Staying seasonable in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.





