Very Warm Wednesday, Rain MOves in Thursday

Wednesday continues the warming trend as southwest winds continue to bring in warm air from the south. We’ll see some sunshine through the first half of the day, but clouds are already present and will build through the day. Highs reach the mid to upper 60s. Rain will hold off until the early parts of Thursday morning for most but a stray shower can’t be ruled out this evening.

Thursday, rain moves in along a cold front through the morning and will continue into the afternoon before coming to an end abruptly around the evening commute. Rain will be heavy at times along with gusty winds of 20-30mph, likely a bit stronger across the mountains. Some mixing past sunset is possible across the mountains if precipitation continues that long. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, lows in the 20s.

Friday, snow is possible along the mountains, W. Greenbrier and Pocahontas, during the early parts of the morning as upslope picks up behind our front. Accumulations will be minor, and overall a nuisance for travel. Otherwise, the rest of us see clouds slowly move out of the picture, and despite some sun remain cold in the 30s for highs with gusty northwest winds making it feel colder than it actually is.

Saturday, we’re dry and a bit clearer than the day before. Winds will lighten up significantly versus days past and they’ll shift more out of the south. This will allow highs to rebound a bit back into the 40s for most.

Sunday, clouds build back in slowly throughout the day as a strong storm system begins to come together off to our west. Showers look likely as we head towards the evening which will transition to just rain by the overnight hours as a warm front pushes through. We’ll be far too warm for snow just yet. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, lows in the 40s.

Monday, rain will be coming down heavy during the morning and early afternoon hours as the cold front on our system pushes through early. Wind will be a growing concern through the day with gusts possibly topping out at 30+mph especially across the mountains. Cold air will rush in through the day meaning high temperatures will likely occur very early in the day, and that we’ll see temperatures really crash by sunset. This could lead to a flash freeze of walkways, stairs and untreated roads left wet from rain earlier in the day.

Tuesday, while our cold front is long gone the upper-level system that spawned the storm in the first place is still yet to pass us. Round two of this storm will consist of snow across much of southern West Virginia, mainly focused along the high elevations and their western slopes. But for the most part, if you haven’t seen snow yet, you’ll likely see it now. Highs in the low 30s and upper 20s are expected. Wind chill values are likely to be in the teens and single digits!

In the extended forecast, high temperatures will make a slow rebound into the 40s. Still falling well below average for even this time of year. Another quick-moving system is showing up on our radar towards the end of November as well, for now, it’s too far out to get into too many details.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

