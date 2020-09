We have seen an above average year when it comes to rainfall, how will this impact our fall foliage?For the first time in a long time, the next week is looking dry across the two Virginias. We have high pressure starting to build in, this will act as a blocker and keep us dry and cooler as we head into the weekend and portions of next week. Temperatures will make it back up around average as we go into the later part of next week.

We have made it to the middle of September already and around southern West Virginia some of the leaves are already starting to change colors, places like Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Summers, and Monroe counties are already seeing partial leaf changes. As we get past the first day of fall September. 22, 2020 the leaves on the trees will really start to turn colors.