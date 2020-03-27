Warm Again, But Still Unsettled







DISCUSSION: Friday will bring back more shower chances, but we make it into the 70s. Flooding is not a big concern on Friday, but there could be a few storms that produce heavy rainfall. Severe weather is not looking likely in our area, but some rumbles of thunder are possible. During the evening we remain warm as lows only fall into the upper 50s once more.

Saturday will be very warm with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Showers will start to move in during the late afternoon and into the evening. Some of these will linger into Sunday, but by Sunday night we start to dry out. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s.

We will start the work week off on a dry note. Highs will be in the 50s on Monday and we will be dry. Another storm system is set to move in for the middle of the week, but temperatures look to remain close to or slightly above average.

As we close the month of March, it looks like we will remain in a mild and active pattern. Snow is not looking likely at all through the end of the month. We look to keep things too warm. As April arrives, we will have to switch our attention from snow, to the potential for severe weather as severe weather season begins.



TONIGHT:

Quiet and very mild. Lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers and storms.. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Some more showers during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Showers to start. Gradual clearing. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Some rain possible late. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers move in. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.





