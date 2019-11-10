Warm Again Monday. Big Changes Monday Night

DISCUSSION: This evening will be quiet and dry. Clouds will increase as we move into the overnight hours and that will help keep our temperatures a bit more mild. Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 30s across the region.

Tonight’s Forecast

Another very cold air mass could arrive towards the start of next week. Right now, Veterans Day looks to start off dry and temperatures make it back into the 50s and low 60s. A short period of showers later in evening will quickly switch into snow heading into the overnight hours as cold air moves in again. Overnight lows Monday into Tuesday will drop into the mid 20s.

Veteran’s Day Forecast

As far as snowfall amounts go, most of us will be waking up to an inch or two on the ground on Tuesday morning. The further west you are, the most you see. East of I 77 won’t pick up much more than a dusting to an inch. This shouldn’t cause any major complications, but we’ll need to have the ice scrapers ready in addition to taking the morning commute a little slower than usual. Keep in mind it only takes a small coating to make roadways tricky.

Expect a few delays heading out the door, but big improvements by the afternoon on Tuesday and we dry out. Temperatures stay cool though as highs only make it into the upper 20s.

Regardless of the potential snowfall, the middle of the week is looking dangerously cold! Tuesday and Wednesday night’s low temperatures are looking to drop into the teens and daytime highs are looking to stay below the freezing mark. Be sure to keep in touch with friends and family through the period; we don’t need anyone being left out in the cold!

Temperature Trend

Our temperatures will slowly climb each day towards the end of the week. Highs will return to the 30s by Thursday, 40s by Friday, and we should be pretty close to normal by the following weekend. This period is looking pretty quiet at the moment as far as precipitation goes.

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Still quiet with highs in the 50s.

VETERANS DAY:

Rain to snow mainly during the evening. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Looking extremely cold. Snow showers early. Minor accumulation. Highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Very cold again. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry, but chilly. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Near average in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Near average again in the 50s.