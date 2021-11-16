Warm air surges ahead of our next rainmaker on Thursday

Tonight will feature a few fair-weather clouds as change is on the way in. Thanks to some warmer air moving in, overnight lows stay relatively mild in the 40s with light southwest winds. Warm overnight lows will help us soar in temperatures for our Wednesday.

Wednesday continues the warming trend as southwest winds continue to bring in warm air from the south. We’ll see plenty of sunshine to start our Wednesday through the early afternoon. Highs reach the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will begin to thicken later in the day ahead of a cold front set to bring us rain and cooler temps. A few showers try to move in for the late evening with most holding off for the overnight.



Thursday, rain moves in along a cold front early in the day and will continue through the afternoon before coming to an end by the evening. Rain will be heavy at times along with gusty winds of 20-30mph, likely a bit stronger across the mountains. Some mixing past sunset is likely across the mountains if precipitation continues that long, as cold air rushes in. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, lows in the 20s.



Friday, snow is possible along the mountains, W. Greenbrier and Pocahontas, during the early parts of the morning as upslope picks up behind our front. Accumulations will be minor, and overall a nuisance for travel. Otherwise, the rest of us see clouds slowly move out of the picture, and despite some sun remain cold in the 30s for highs.

Saturday, we’re dry and a bit clearer than the day before. Highs make a slight rebound back to the mid-40s for most as winds take a more southerly shift.



Sunday, clouds build back in slowly throughout the day as a strong storm system begins to come together off to our west. Showers look likely as we head towards the evening which will transition to just rain by the overnight hours as a warm front pushes through. We’ll be far too warm for snow just yet. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, lows in the 40s.

Monday, rain will be coming down heavy during the morning and early afternoon hours as the cold front on our system pushes through early. Wind will be a growing concern through the day with gusts possibly topping out at 30+mph especially across the mountains. Cold air will rush in through the day meaning high temperatures will likely occur very early in the day, and that we’ll see temperatures really crash by sunset. This does mean snow is quite likely in the evening and overnight into Tuesday. We’ll touch on that more as we get closer.



In the extended forecast, unsettled weather in the wake of our strong Monday storm continues through Tuesday with upslope snow showers through the morning and afternoon. A strong cold air mass is likely to set up plunging many into the teens for the first time and keeping us in the 30s and 40s for highs through the extended forecast.



As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Clear and calm. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Rain heavy at times, windy. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

SATURDAY:

Looking pleasant but chilly. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Rain moving in late, breezy. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain, heavy at times. Overnight mixing in the mountains. Highs in the 40s, lows in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

Snow showers likely, mountains/western slopes. Highs in the 30s, lows in the teens and 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy, cool. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

THURSDAY:

Some showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s.