Warm and Mild Tuesday Night, A Few Storm on Wednesday

Tuesday evening will be nice, but warm. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid and upper 60s throughout the overnight hours. We are going to stay dry and muggy. Temperatures could be slightly cooler in the higher terrain of Pocahontas county where some could drop into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday, our chances for rain start to rise again as our front gets dislodged by a shift in the upper-level pattern allowing it to start heading in our direction. Showers still look to be hit and miss, with more staying dry than those who don’t. Some rumbles of thunder will be possible and we are certainly going to be warm. Highs return to the mid 80s.

The severe threat for Wednesday will be further to our west. Most of us will only see general thunderstorms below severe limits, but the further west you are the more you need to watch for some storms with gusty winds. Overall we aren’t overly worried about severe weather on Wednesday.

Thursday the cold front passes us by cooling us off for part of the day as the winds shift. Steady rain and storms associated with the front will mainly move in during the afternoon hours. Rain could be heavy at times! Highs in the mid and upper 70s. Leftover moisture from the remnants of Danny could help enhance how much rain we see. We may have to watch the flooding threat during the day and overnight hours.

Thursday we have a medium risk of flooding across the region as our front pushes through. Rain will be slow moving along the front and could contribute to isolated issues with flooding for some. Pooling and ponding on roadways would likely be the main issue but smaller creeks and streams will need to watched as well.

Friday morning we watch the rain begin to exit but not before finishing out strong through the early morning hours with some final downpours. As the day goes we will begin to dry out a bit more but some stubborn showers will remain during the day. Highs in the 70s.

The heaviest rain wraps up on Friday, but we could see lingering showers into the weekend. Rain totals throughout the workweek look to range from 1 to 2 inches. There could even be a spot up to 3 inches of rain before all is said and down. Most of this would fall Thursday night and Friday morning. This could still change depending on the exact placement of showers. We’ll need to continue to watch for isolated flooding issues at this point.

Saturday, highs remain in the mid 70s for most as clouds and the occasional chance of a shower remains in the forecast. A fresh wave of high pressure is trying to take control from the north at this point and should help to keep most of the unsettled weather at bay. Firework shows should generally be okay, but there could still be a pesky shower trying to hang around by showtime.

Sunday, highs make a slight rebound but we’re still falling below average for this time of year. We are significantly drier though than the past few days. It should be a great day to get out and celebrate Independence Day!

In the extended forecast we see the forecast flip back to above average temperatures. We’ll keep indications of drier weather in the forecast too, but keep in mind this is still subject to change this far out!

TONIGHT:

Quiet and mild. Lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some scattered storms, but lots of dry time. Still hot and humid. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Much more unsettled. Lots of showers and storms around. We need to start watching the flooding threat. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

FRIDAY:

Watch flooding threat as more widespread rain moves in during the morning. We try to dry up by the evening. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Rain not as widespread, but still around. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry and milder. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Holding off on the rain. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Some sun. Highs in the 80s.