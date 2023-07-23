Tonight, any showers and storms from this afternoon will begin to diminish through the late evening. All storm activity should fade out by the time Monday morning rolls around. After that, we will be left with partly cloudy skies and another cool night on tap, with overnight lows in the 50s. Patchy fog will be possible again, mostly confined to the southern state line and along our mountain counties. For anyone driving out to work on Monday morning, careful with reduced visibility from any morning fog.

Monday starts the new work week off with a slight chance for showers. For Monday, the best bet for storms will be across our eastern mountain counties with the lowlands staying mainly dry. Most of everyone will see partly cloudy skies and a return of some stuffy conditions with the dew points. Our Monday will also start to see a return of our typical summertime temperatures, with most afternoon highs getting into the low 80s.

Tuesday, I hope you are ready for a warm, “summer-like” feel that will last through the remainder of the work week. High-pressure will dig in toward our south, bringing in a warm southern flow. This will cause our afternoon highs to rise into the middle 80s. Not much relief in the form of showers as most will see a partly cloudy day for our Tuesday.

Wednesday continues the warm pattern as high-pressure drives warmer air into the region. By the middle of the week, many across the lowlands and the mountains will be crossing near the upper 80s. If you have plans outside, make sure to apply as much sunscreen, and as frequently, as you can. A mix of sun and clouds will continue for our Wednesday afternoon with little to no chances for storms at this time.

Thursday will continue where our Wednesday left off with the heat and humidity. Dew points will again feel stuffy and warm air will continue to drive into the region. Don’t be surprised if some spots are approaching near the 90-degree mark before our Thursday afternoon is done. Another important reminder that if you need to remain outside for a long period of time, remember to stay hydrated and never over-exert yourself. While some clouds will provide some relief here or there, another mostly dry day can be expected.

Friday ends the work week with a similar pattern to what we’re used to see from this week. Our warm, muggy, and summer weather will continue yet again as we progress into our Friday. Partly sunny skies will continue for Friday as we’ll try to get some relief from the sunshine. We’ll make a run for the upper 80s with the UV indexes pushing it. Make sure to take care as you remain outside and if you need to go outside to do some chores. It will also be a dry end to the week as we see an increase in showers into the weekend.

Saturday sees increased showers as a weather system approaches from the north. This system will be slow moving as it progresses its way southward and into the West Virginia area. For Saturday, the rule to follow will be this: the farther north you are, the more likely you’ll see storms. For anyone near the southern state line, you are less likely to see some storms on Saturday. While not everyone will enjoy a weekend of storms returning, the added cloud cover and showers will help relieve us a little of the temperatures as they settle into the middle 80s.

Sunday, we continue to watch this frontal system. For Sunday, the chances for storms will be more widespread and increase into portions of southern West Virginia and Virginia. If you have any plans to travel out for Sunday, make sure you have some rain gear ready to go. The added storm chances will continue to assist us with the temperatures as we settle into the low 80s to end the weekend.

In your extended forecast, chances for showers and storms will linger for the remaining weekend and into next week. Most of these will be in the form of hit or miss storms and primarily form up in the afternoon. If there is any good news to the return of some storms, they will drop temperatures down into the low 80s, making for a milder forecast ahead. We look to get some relief on the way by next Tuesday and Wednesday, but the summer-like conditions will continue to dominate the forecast ahead.

TONIGHT

Storms fade through the overnight. Patchy fog again. Lows in the middle 50s.

MONDAY

A few MTN showers, lowlands staying dry. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY

Sunny. Another warm day. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Yet another warm day. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY

Showers and storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY

PM storms. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY

Isolated PM storms. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny, PM stray storm. Highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.