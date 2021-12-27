Warm and Rainy Throughout the Week

Monday night will bring cloudy skies and a few showers to the region. Rain is not expected to be particularly heavy and our severe weather and flooding threat are very low. Temperatures stay very warm as many fail to fall out of the 50s. Some spots could end up in the upper 40s, but everyone will be well above average.

Tuesday, rain on and off through the day continues as the jet stream stretches out a system over us as it tries to get organized. We’ll be windy at times but gusts shouldn’t be enough to do any damage, but it could mess up your hair. Highs remain in the 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday, more rain. This time around as our system begins to get some organization we should see some steadier pockets especially through the evening hours into Thursday. Highs stick to the 50s, continuing to secure our spot as one of the warmest Decembers ever! Severe weather and flooding still look unlikely at this time.

Thursday, you guessed it more rain. This will likely be some of the steadiest rain we’ve seen yet as our system begins to get the boot and move out. We’ll have to watch for pooling and ponding and keep an eye on poor drainage areas, but otherwise flooding is not a concern here. Highs remain in the 50s as winds continue to blow out of the south.

Friday brings clearing skies and a break from the rain. We could still run into a few showers very early on in the day, but for the most part, we should be in the clear. Highs remain in the 50s as the southerly flow continues.

New Years Day looks to remain warmer than average kicking off the new year right where we left the old one. Highs in the 50s and showers developing through the day. Coverage won’t be super widespread, and some may not even see rain during the day but it will be something to look out for.

Sunday, rain continues to develop across the region as a cold front pushes through. This means another gusty day as well with winds likely increasing to 30+mph. For now, the forecast is for, winds to shift quickly out of the north behind this front and allow cold air to move in. This could result in a changeover of rain to snow in the evening/overnight hours depending on how much moisture is left. Something to watch! There is the possibility we can get our first decent snow of the season in our southern counties Monday morning, but this is entirely dependent on how fast we can rush the cold air in and how much moisture sticks around. It’s not a definite, but not out of the question either! After Monday we look to settle into a cooler, but drier pattern.

In the extended forecast, if Sunday’s forecast holds we might finally see a transition to more seasonable weather in the new year. How long it lasts will be determined by a lot of different factors, but winter lovers the forecast is at least trending your way.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Showers, on and off. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY:

On and off showers. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain looking likely still. Highs in the 50s near 60.

THURSDAY:

Mild, rainy. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY (NEW YEARS EVE):

Drying out. Driest day this week. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY (2022):

Showers building. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

SUNDAY:

Rain, heavy at times. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Cooler with rain and snow early. Maybe some accumulation. We’ll watch it! Highs in the upper 30s

TUESDAY:

Drying out, but cold. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier, warmer. Highs in the 30s and 40s.