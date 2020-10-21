Warm and Sunny Today

At the bus stop, some across the valleys will have to contend with some locally dense fog to start the day, others will start out clearer with plenty of sun. Regardless of where you are you should grab the sunglasses heading out the door. Temperatures will be mild in the low and mid 50s. You may need a light jacket, but you won’t need it by the afternoon.

Wednesday, we keep things dry once again. High pressure still remains in control so once again we warm our way back to the low to mid 70s. At this point our stalled out front has retreated further west, which means we get to see some more sunshine along with our warmer temperatures!

Thursday our temperatures continue to climb as our frontal boundary has now pivoted along the Great Lakes region really opening the door for a strong surge of southern air. Highs in the low to mid 70s are expected with more falling towards the higher end of that range.

Friday looks to be our last day spent well above average as two systems begin to work in conjunction to knock out our strong Atlantic high. One is Hurricane Epsilon well off the coast heading north, and the other a cold front set to pass through during the weekend. We spend one last day in the the 70s. This also looks to be our last completely dry day for a while.

Saturday we begin to see the changes in the forecast. Rain makes a return to the 10-day, as well as the potential for some cooler temperatures. Highs will be very dependent on when exactly the frontal boundary passes through. For now it looks like we can make a run for the upper 60s as the front is expected in the afternoon.

Sunday, we keep unsettled conditions in the forecast as it looks like our front hangs around the region sparking up a few showers throughout the daytime. Highs behind the front look to settle into the 60s, bringing us a touch closer to average than the previous week.

Monday, ends up very similar to the day on Sunday with more generally unsettled conditions occurring. This is ahead of the next cold front poised to pass through, which might be able to squeeze itself through by Monday night. Overall whether it passes Monday or Tuesday, both days look to be unsettled right now.

Tuesday rain remains in the forecast as another front continues to pull through the two Virginias bringing with it another dreary day. Rain is expected to fall from daybreak to sunset, continuing our streak of unsettled weather. Highs remain in or near the 60s.

The end of next week is a mixed bag of a forecast. Wednesday for now is looking dry as we sit in between systems and high pressure takes control briefly. Thursday and Friday a potential rain maker has our attention coming out of the Great Plains area. All three of these days have one thing in common though, they’re looking cooler than the above average temperatures we’ve seen all this week. While subject to change over the next few days, it is something to watch as we approach Halloween on the 10-Day!

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com, or through our new online portal here.

