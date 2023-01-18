Tonight provides a mostly cloudy sky with showers possible, especially after midnight. It’s a mild night on tap, with low temperatures in the middle 40s – that’s warmer than our typical average high temperature for this time of year!

Thursday looks like a wet day, especially during the first half of the day with a cold front pushing through. Expect to have wet roads for the morning commute but a period of drier weather by the afternoon. It’s a very warm day, with highs in the lower 60s! A secondary cold front will cross Thursday night and cool us down quite a bit for Friday.

Friday is a mostly cloudy day behind the secondary front and with a northwest flow, a few snow showers are a good bet, primarily over the West Virginia mountains. Some light accumulations are possible up at Snowshoe and the mountain peaks above 4,000 feet but not much otherwise. Highs though will be much colder in the upper 30s – with a breeze, we will have wind chill values down into the 20s!

Saturday is a docile day on tap, with seasonal highs for this time of year in the lower 40s – our average high this time of year is 40 degrees.

Sunday provides an interesting setup. An area of low pressure will be scooting through the eastern U.S. The exact trek of this low pressure determines what we are looking at. Though most setups would have temperatures too warm in the lowlands for much snow, if a southern trek takes place, snow accumulations or a wintry potpourri of threats would be a possibility for the mountains. It’s still very early, and this will certainly come into view by Thursday. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 40s.

Monday will likely bring some upslope snow into the picture for the mountains in an otherwise cold and gloomy day for the rest of us, with highs in the middle 30s.

Tuesday looks quiet, with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s.

Wednesday brings more chances for rain and snow showers. It’s a cooler day on tap, with highs in the 30s.

Looking ahead, temperatures look to fall below average toward the end of the month. At this point, there’s no real big chances for accumulating snow in the lowlands, but half the battle is experiencing temperatures cold enough to support that and we will be seeing that at least – we’ll keep you posted!

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy, showers after midnight. Lows in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY

Showers likely, especially early. Warm! Highs around 60.

FRIDAY

Mountain snow showers. Cold! Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny, seasonal. Highs in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY

Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY

Lingering snow flurries. Highs in the middle 30s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny once again! Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY

Few snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny, mountain flurries. Highs near freezing.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny, chilly again. Highs in the middle 30s.